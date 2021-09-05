Netizens celebrate Teacher’s Day with hilarious memes

Updated: September 5, 2021 12:30:13 pm
Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of their students. Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to honour their immense contribution. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.
While Teacher’s day is often celebrated with much pomp and show, with schools and educational institutions putting on elaborate events and performances for their teachers, this year many have taken to social media to share heartfelt and gratitude-filled messages for appreciating the ones who helped guide them during their formative years.
Some also used the opportunity to recall hilarious incidents from their schooldays. Here, take a look at some of the many messages, tweets and memes being shared online:
Teachers are real gems in this world | https://t.co/Ipcs7jSerA #memes pic.twitter.com/jVpuVGZzmI
— r/memes (@r_memes_) September 5, 2021
Happy #TeachersDay to all the respected teachers.
Thank You for all your kind and selfless efforts ! pic.twitter.com/R9geqD5idy
— Nikhil Raj 🇮🇳 (@humanoid_meme) September 5, 2021
When you gave pen on teachers day to your favourite teacher and still get failed in that subject. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/u7ZCfrMai9
— Yash (@yashhpandey_) September 5, 2021
Gandi Handwriting😁
.
.
.
.#MEMES #memes2021 #memesowork #memesdaily #friends #bestfriend #colleagues #collegedays #school #schooldays #cheating #tuesdaythougths #tuesdayvibes #tuesdaymotivation #exam #answers #teachingisnotajoke #teachersday #teaching #coaching pic.twitter.com/7mQg3cCyi7
— Triple K Views (@triplekviews) August 24, 2021
#TeachersDay #happyteachersday #HappyTeachersDay2021 #Guru #Vaathiyare #Memes #mctv pic.twitter.com/KUjjk778Gk
— Meme creators tamil version (@Meme____creator) September 5, 2021
Teacher’s Day Coming Soon
Le* Teachers : #Memes #TeachersDay #TeachersDay2021 #शिक्षक_दिवस pic.twitter.com/lqheEcF9yP
— Madhya Pradesh akkians (@mpakkians_) September 5, 2021
Teacher’s Day Coming Soon
Le* Teachers : #Memes #TeachersDay #TeachersDay2021 #शिक्षक_दिवस pic.twitter.com/7y0prjgUhc
— Madhya Pradesh akkians (@mpakkians_) September 5, 2021
wish nahi kroge hame#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/zYdHV7YkMl
— professor (@money_heist09) September 5, 2021
#happyteachersday ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/wT5H9yYK08
— That Bullish Guy🙋🏻♂️ (@i_Prathit) September 5, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-