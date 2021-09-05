Netizens celebrate Teacher’s Day with hilarious memes

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of their students. Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to honour their immense contribution. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.

While Teacher’s day is often celebrated with much pomp and show, with schools and educational institutions putting on elaborate events and performances for their teachers, this year many have taken to social media to share heartfelt and gratitude-filled messages for appreciating the ones who helped guide them during their formative years.

Some also used the opportunity to recall hilarious incidents from their schooldays. Here, take a look at some of the many messages, tweets and memes being shared online:

