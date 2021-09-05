scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 05, 2021
Netizens celebrate Teacher’s Day with hilarious memes

Teachers' Day 2021: Celebrated on September 5 every year, netizens took to social media to share special messages for their teachers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 5, 2021 12:30:13 pm
teacher's day, teacher's day memes, teacher's day meme twitter, funny memes, teacher day viral, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe day also marks the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of their students. Every year, September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India to honour their immense contribution. The day also marks the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in 1888.

While Teacher’s day is often celebrated with much pomp and show, with schools and educational institutions putting on elaborate events and performances for their teachers, this year many have taken to social media to share heartfelt and gratitude-filled messages for appreciating the ones who helped guide them during their formative years.

Some also used the opportunity to recall hilarious incidents from their schooldays. Here, take a look at some of the many messages, tweets and memes being shared online:

