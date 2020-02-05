From Feluda to sorshe ilish: Japanese woman’s love for Bengal wins hearts online

Talking about her interest in the language, Ishikawa explained her visit to Kolkata, where she did a short term program. Talking about her interest in the language, Ishikawa explained her visit to Kolkata, where she did a short term program.

A Japanese woman has won hearts online with her fluency in speaking Bengali and Hindi. The video, which has now gone viral on several social media, was shared by a Tata Consultancy Services employee Apurba Das along with a caption that read, “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs.”

ALSO | Foreigner sings Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho song’, Tweeple invite him to Indian Idol

The 7.05-minute clip, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, features Das introducing a smiling Sakura Ishikawa, who then goes on to speak in Bengali while sharing details about her education, profession, hobbies and the things she likes about the language.

“Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Gole Park (Kolkata). I would walk from Gole Park to Jadavpur,” Ishikawa says in the video.

Watch the video here:

Talking about her interest in the language, Ishikawa explained her visit to Kolkata, where she did a short term program from Jadavpur University. However, as she developed a liking for Bangla, she extended her stay for another six months. “I liked studying Bengali in Jadavpur and decided to pursue it for the long term. I lived in Kolkata from February to August before shifting to Delhi to learn Hindi.”

However, her interests are not limited to the language. The list includes Rabindranath Tagore’s writing to Bengal’s favourite sweet dish — rosogolla.

“I love Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Postmaster’. I love Ilish Maach (the Hilsa fish), but in Japan, we don’t have any fish preparations with mustard.

“I did not like rosogolla the first time I had it, but loved it the second time,” Sakura Ishikawa added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd