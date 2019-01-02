From Dosa to Paratha: Deepika Padukone approves these dishes dedicated to her

There is a Deepika Padukone dosa! Don’t believe us? Then head to this restaurant in Austin, Texas to find out for yourself. Twitter user @sailee_rk found the variety dosa on a quirky menu card of Dosa Labs, an Indian food joint in USA. What makes this crispy crepe special is the potato filling inside is “topped with fiery hot ghost chilli”. Yes, you read it right.

Take a look here:

In Austin, people are eating Deepika Padukone as a dosa menu!! See the pic 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9c0mFeOyYL — Sailee (@sailee_rk) January 1, 2019

The tweet not only garnered the attention of Deepika fans but also the Padmavat star herself, who said she was thrilled to begin the year on a happy note. “What a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!😁❤️😁,” she tweeted.

what a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!😁❤️😁 https://t.co/61BuaOWylC — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2019

And one of her fans also claimed that there is a paratha thali dedicated to her in Pune as well!

Her fans too were excited with this new found information and couldn’t stop laughing out loud with many commenting that they would love to try it out.

There is also Balam Pichkari & Ek Chutki Sindoor👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xGgOS5CgZS — ғᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ | ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ (@i_fa6oma7) January 2, 2019

Your name in every dish , I would to eat the dosa and the paratha 😂😂❤️👌🏽 — ғᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ | ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ (@i_fa6oma7) January 2, 2019

With all these specials, @deepikapadukone you need to open your own restaurant chain 🤣Then imagine all the business you will get , coz everything will be Deepika😂😂👍💃🏻❤️ — Mano Padmanaban (@ManoPadmanaban1) January 2, 2019

Which place is this? I also want to have the prevailage of eating these paratha thalies — ananya pandey (@uniquedaffodils) January 2, 2019

He he 🤭🤭 extra “Makhan maar k” @deepikapadukone — Saurav Premee (@sauravpremee) January 2, 2019

Is it tall as deepika ? 😂 — Padamshree Bauaa Singh (@Bauasingh0) January 2, 2019

If this isnt an option the next time i order indian, Imma be sad 😂😂😂 https://t.co/EU6003wVta — I_am_me (@shiaa_xx) January 1, 2019