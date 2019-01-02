Toggle Menu
From Dosa to Paratha: Deepika Padukone approves these dishes dedicated to herhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/from-dosa-to-paratha-deepika-padukone-is-enjoying-these-foods-dedicated-to-her-5519536/

From Dosa to Paratha: Deepika Padukone approves these dishes dedicated to her

From 'fiery hot' dosas to 'buttery' parathas dedicated to Deepika Padukone her popularity has transcended from the world of films and fashion to food and the star is loving it!

deepika padukone cover girl
Deepika Padukone and her fans were left in splits by the new gastronomical discoveries.

There is a Deepika Padukone dosa! Don’t believe us? Then head to this restaurant in Austin, Texas to find out for yourself. Twitter user @sailee_rk found the variety dosa on a quirky menu card of Dosa Labs, an Indian food joint in USA.  What makes this crispy crepe special is the potato filling inside is “topped with fiery hot ghost chilli”. Yes, you read it right.

Take a look here:

The tweet not only garnered the attention of Deepika fans but also the Padmavat star herself, who said she was thrilled to begin the year on a happy note. “What a great way to begin the year…Happy New Year!😁❤️😁,” she tweeted.

And one of her fans also claimed that there is a paratha thali dedicated to her in Pune as well!

Her fans too were excited with this new found information and couldn’t stop laughing out loud with many commenting that they would love to try it out.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android