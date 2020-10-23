‘Coronasuras’ to migrant crisis, the most unique idols this Durga puja

Here is a list of some of the many artists making a statement with their Durga Puja pandal display.

Despite festivities for Durga Puja being dampened by the ongoing pandemic, idol makers across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha have come up some some unique variants of idols for festivities this year.

Among the themes the pandals have dealt with include the Covid-19 pandemic, the India-China border dispute, and people walking back to their home states during the lockdown among others. Here are some of the most unique ones:

Goddess depicted as a women migrant worker

Migrant worker idol has replaced the traditional Durga idol at a puja pandal in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh) Migrant worker idol has replaced the traditional Durga idol at a puja pandal in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

A pandal in Kolkata had an unconventional interpretation of Goddess Durga in which it aimed to highlight the struggles of workers who had to trek back to their home states during the lockdown. The pandal set up by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee in Behala, Kolkata depicts the goddess as a worker trekking back to her home state with her child.

Chinese premier as the Asur

Several pictures of the Durga Puja pandal have gone viral online and prompted mixed reactions among netizens. (Source: Howrah. Mail/ Several pictures of the Durga Puja pandal have gone viral online and prompted mixed reactions among netizens. (Source: Howrah. Mail/ Facebook

A pandal at Berhampur, Kolkata displayed Chinese President Xi Jinping as Mahishasura, the demon killed by the goddess. The idol comes even as India-China continue to hold talks to resolve the border dispute between the two nations. Several pictures of the bizarre idol were shared on social media.

Goddess Durga slays ‘Coronasura’

Md Ali Durga Puja pandal in Central Revenue in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Md Ali Durga Puja pandal in Central Revenue in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park had a pandal featuring idols of police and doctors in masks to pay tribute to those on the frontline against Covid-19. The pandal in Kolkata replaced the traditional idol of Mahishasura with that of a ‘Coronasura’ in which the demon had the crown like shape of the virus.

Idols with masks

The idols of the pandal were made to wear masks in a bid to raise awareness. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The idols of the pandal were made to wear masks in a bid to raise awareness. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A pandal in Birbhum district’s Sainthia had silver masks for all the idols. This was said to be a bid to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks.

Durga Puja pandal highlights Covid-19 migrant crisis with figurines

The theme and design were conceptualised by artist Samrat Bhattacharya. The theme and design were conceptualised by artist Samrat Bhattacharya.

The AK block Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal in Kolkata’s Salt Lake had multiple idols to highlight the migrant crisis during the lockdown.

A Durga idol made of medical waste

Basak has been making Goddess Durga idols for the past eight years using waste materials. (Source: Sanjib Basak) Basak has been making Goddess Durga idols for the past eight years using waste materials. (Source: Sanjib Basak)

Assam-based artist Sanjib Basak took around 60 days to create an idol of Goddess Durga using over 30,000 capsules and syringes. The concept was used to highlight the dependency of people on medicines and how that was affected during the lockdown.

