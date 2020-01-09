From cops to brands, all are participating in #NewPassword memes and the results are hilarious

Desi Tweeple loved the new meme template and soon came up with their own entries. Desi Tweeple loved the new meme template and soon came up with their own entries.

Indians on the microblogging-site were confused to see #NewPassword trending on the platform on Thursday evening. What really clicks with social media users in the virtual world is hard to gauge, and this trend is no different. With a template to change a password, scores of brands participated in the latest meme template, showing off their creative side to come up with efficient options best for a new password.

From IPL teams to Twitter handles of police forces and even government agencies, all participated in the latest Twitter trend which was mostly used by brands to popularlise their product. Sample these:

आम्ही का सांगावं? What if sharing the strong password is a @TwitterIndia trend? We practice what we preach! #NeverSharePasswords #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/gsDI3lj5T3 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020

Find the password to comfort and security! Feel at home with Havells! #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/RpY2K0we0M — Havells (@havellsindia) January 9, 2020

Your password must be tangy and should not contain any emotion related to sharing of Pulse.#PranJaayeParPulseNaJaaye #Tangy #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/hEaNCIOijp — Pulse (@PassPass_Pulse) January 9, 2020

Time is valuable, hence to avoid long queues at the ticket windows, Indian Railways came up with an innovative concept of user-friendly UTS mobile app. This App is available on Google, IOS and Windows app store. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/7dWTUK74T5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 8, 2020

Sharing your passwords and bank details is something that will never be a trend. Be safe, secure and smart, and protect yourself from phishing and cyber crimes. To know more click here: https://t.co/9JqWzjnYDb#SecureBanking #newpassword pic.twitter.com/tUriGqXhfl — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) January 8, 2020

Forgetting your password? Never again. pic.twitter.com/qOLoudO8Kz — Hotstar VIP (@HotstarVIP) January 8, 2020

As the #NewPassword started dominated Twitter trends in India, most were baffled as to why it’s trending. However, soon desi meme-makers joined the bandwagon and came up with their own memes.

Why all brand are tweeting with this trend? #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/1qSGiQcQHd — Mubeen Khan (@yomubeen786) January 9, 2020

