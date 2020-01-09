From cops to brands, all are participating in #NewPassword memes and the results are hilarious

Indians on the microblogging-site were confused to see #NewPassword trending on the platform on Thursday evening. What really clicks with social media users in the virtual world is hard to gauge, and this trend is no different. With a template to change a password, scores of brands participated in the latest meme template, showing off their creative side to come up with efficient options best for a new password.
From IPL teams to Twitter handles of police forces and even government agencies, all participated in the latest Twitter trend which was mostly used by brands to popularlise their product. Sample these:
When in doubt, say Ben Stokes*. 🙊 #NewPassword #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zlamDbI9IW
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 9, 2020
💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪
Can’t get stronger than that, eh? 😉 #SaddaPunjab #NewPassword @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/oBIRGvJcmX
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 9, 2020
Just FYI, do not try these passwords! 😜#NewPassword #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/tpOGAganHO
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 9, 2020
आम्ही का सांगावं? What if sharing the strong password is a @TwitterIndia trend? We practice what we preach! #NeverSharePasswords #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/gsDI3lj5T3
— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020
Like cyber safety, road safety also requires you to have a strong password. #DriveSafe #RoadSafety #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/YARWG9HG7g
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 9, 2020
I love you K K K Kiran ;)#NewPassword #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/YW8Q3c8r6p
— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 9, 2020
Find the password to comfort and security! Feel at home with Havells! #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/RpY2K0we0M
— Havells (@havellsindia) January 9, 2020
Your password must be tangy and should not contain any emotion related to sharing of Pulse.#PranJaayeParPulseNaJaaye #Tangy #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/hEaNCIOijp
— Pulse (@PassPass_Pulse) January 9, 2020
Can’t protect your heart from this password, tho!https://t.co/Q174gPXCCv#NewPassword #ILoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/ZdsKRQHRNE
— Movies Now (@moviesnowtv) January 9, 2020
Time is valuable, hence to avoid long queues at the ticket windows, Indian Railways came up with an innovative concept of user-friendly UTS mobile app. This App is available on Google, IOS and Windows app store. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/7dWTUK74T5
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 8, 2020
Sharing your passwords and bank details is something that will never be a trend. Be safe, secure and smart, and protect yourself from phishing and cyber crimes. To know more click here: https://t.co/9JqWzjnYDb#SecureBanking #newpassword pic.twitter.com/tUriGqXhfl
— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) January 8, 2020
Forgetting your password? Never again. pic.twitter.com/qOLoudO8Kz
— Hotstar VIP (@HotstarVIP) January 8, 2020
As the #NewPassword started dominated Twitter trends in India, most were baffled as to why it’s trending. However, soon desi meme-makers joined the bandwagon and came up with their own memes.
What’s going on ?? 😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/h6XCT9mRo2
— VARSHAB V SAPALIYA (@VVarshab) January 9, 2020
Why are all brands tweeting #NewPassword? pic.twitter.com/D9mSYpLbIp
— Viko (@vikopedia) January 9, 2020
Why all brand are tweeting with this trend? #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/1qSGiQcQHd
— Mubeen Khan (@yomubeen786) January 9, 2020
Weak password
Janu
Strong password
Love you Maa ❤#ThursdayThoughts#Jaanu#NewPassword
— krishan Gopal (@krishan24881156) January 9, 2020
#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/8NBsTe3y6e
— 🆔- Koushik B 🚼 (@imkoushik09) January 9, 2020
I’m sorry Anushka..😂
I know u love him the most.. ❤#viratkohli #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/8N8hrvkIyR
— Khushi🌸 (@Asli_Khushi) January 9, 2020
#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/I9F2tI9O1V
— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 9, 2020
That’s it. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/sMsx4YI5sj
— AsHar 🌈 (@asharable) January 9, 2020
