Thursday, January 09, 2020

From cops to brands, all are participating in #NewPassword memes and the results are hilarious

From IPL teams to Twitter handles of police forces and even government agencies, all participated in the latest Twitter trend mostly used by brands to popularlise their product.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 7:56:13 pm
new password, new password memes, latest meme trend, brands new password memes, viral news, twitter trends, indian express Desi Tweeple loved the new meme template and soon came up with their own entries.

Indians on the microblogging-site were confused to see #NewPassword trending on the platform on Thursday evening. What really clicks with social media users in the virtual world is hard to gauge, and this trend is no different. With a template to change a password, scores of brands participated in the latest meme template, showing off their creative side to come up with efficient options best for a new password.

From IPL teams to Twitter handles of police forces and even government agencies, all participated in the latest Twitter trend which was mostly used by brands to popularlise their product. Sample these:

As the #NewPassword started dominated Twitter trends in India, most were baffled as to why it’s trending. However, soon desi meme-makers joined the bandwagon and came up with their own memes.

