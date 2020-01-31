From chikki to popcorn, netizens are reminded of food after high resolution pic of sun goes viral

While the picture left many mesmerised, desi netizens were quick to compare the cell-like surface of the sun to that of Peanut Chikki- a traditional Indian sweet made from sugar, jaggery and nuts. While the picture left many mesmerised, desi netizens were quick to compare the cell-like surface of the sun to that of Peanut Chikki- a traditional Indian sweet made from sugar, jaggery and nuts.

The first high-resolution image of the sun, which was captured by the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) located in Maui, Hawaii was shared today. The viral picture triggered unexpected reactions online.

The first detailed image of the celestial body, which demonstrates the telescopes’ potential, shows the plasma covered surface of the sun that is divided into giant Texas-sized cells to help create convection from where the heat is drawn to the surface, a CNN report stated.

“See the Sun like never before! @NSF ’s Inouye Solar Telescope produces first detailed images of the sun’s surface,” tweeted the National Science Foundation while sharing the picture of the sun.

The NSF’s Inouye Solar Telescope provides unprecedented close-ups of the sun’s surface, but ultimately it will measure the sun’s corona – no total solar eclipse required. 😎 More: https://t.co/UsOrXJHaY1 #SolarVision2020 pic.twitter.com/DO0vf9ZzKC — National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020

While the picture left many mesmerised, desi netizens were quick to compare the cell-like surface of the sun to that of Peanut Chikki. For those of you who don’t know, chikki is a traditional Indian sweet made from sugar, jaggery and nuts.

Looks like groundnut Chikki https://t.co/BbbXvS4yHA — Girish Kudva (@girishkudva) January 30, 2020

Looks like what endless Maganlal stores sell at Lonavala https://t.co/b634SLK7LV — Ash (@AshwinSalian23) January 30, 2020

Looks like a chikki though😂 https://t.co/UdF1mzarmj — Shreya Pendharkar (@Superjudgy) January 30, 2020

Do you also think the sun looks like chikki? Tell us in the comments section below.

