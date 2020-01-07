Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

‘From Bharat chhodo to Bharat jodo’: Netizens cheer 101-year-old freedom fighter protesting against CAA

Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy inspired many as he sat on hunger strike and later broke the fast by drinking coconut water along with fellow protesters at Freedom Park,  Bengaluru.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2020 7:55:20 pm
caa, nrc, citizenship amendment bill, 101 old freedom fighter protests against CAA, What NRC+CAA means, indian express He later shared a video featuring the veteran activist sitting with protesters as they broke their fast while humming ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’.

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread across the country, a picture of a 101-year-old freedom fighter participating with the protesters has gone viral on social media.

According to a tweet by user @Waseem_Ahmed11, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy inspired many as he sat on hunger strike and later broke the fast by drinking coconut water along with fellow protesters at Freedom Park,  Bengaluru.

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101-year-old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo” this man has come a very long way,” wrote Ahmed while tweeting the picture of Doreswamy.

He later shared a video featuring the veteran activist sitting with protesters as they break their fast while humming ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’.

Once shared online, the picture quickly went viral on social media with many lauding Doreswamy’s participation.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement