‘From Bharat chhodo to Bharat jodo’: Netizens cheer 101-year-old freedom fighter protesting against CAA

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread across the country, a picture of a 101-year-old freedom fighter participating with the protesters has gone viral on social media.

According to a tweet by user @Waseem_Ahmed11, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy inspired many as he sat on hunger strike and later broke the fast by drinking coconut water along with fellow protesters at Freedom Park, Bengaluru.

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101-year-old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo” this man has come a very long way,” wrote Ahmed while tweeting the picture of Doreswamy.

Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo” this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker pic.twitter.com/CJX64sYXQu — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020

He later shared a video featuring the veteran activist sitting with protesters as they break their fast while humming ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’.

The Satyagrahees even broke their fast through his hands while RAGHUPATHI RAGHAV played in the background. My Bengaluru ♥️ #bangaloreprotest#IndiaAgainstCAA #RejectCAA https://t.co/2eiVsQsgWA — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020

Once shared online, the picture quickly went viral on social media with many lauding Doreswamy’s participation.

This really does bring tears of joy. — Prajakta پراجکتہ (@prajectory) January 4, 2020

