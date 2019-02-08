Autorickshaw to sari: The new emojis Indians can’t stop talking about

The new set of emojis to be released in 2019 are taking a huge leap in inclusion. But Indians are particularly excited about the new emojis that had a connection with India.

Advertising

So while the world was talking about the inclusivity, Indians were thrilled about the fact that there will be a emoji for saris, diyas (earthen lamps) and autorickshaw among others, and about how they can’t wait to start using them.

But while some of the icons in the Emoji 12.0 standard received a thumbs up, others were not appreciated. And of course, there were plenty of jokes. From auto-rickshaw to garlic, here are the emojis which got Indians talking online.

Auto-Rickshaw

Also known as tuk-tuk in many South Asian nations, the auto-rickshaw is visible across India. But given how often Indians are turned down by rickshaw drivers, most tweets about the new emoji were hilarious jokes. Like these:

Tried to send this emoji, it said CNG bharwana hai 🤣🤣 https://t.co/vF9c8jodLf — Amrita Kesari (@iamamritakesari) February 8, 2019

Mumbaikar who want to travel anything less than 3kms won’t be able to use this emoji. https://t.co/8h1sVf0h3x — Sumedh Deshmukh (@Suumo_o) February 8, 2019

This emoji will never be sent. Everytime you want to send it, it will just not go https://t.co/3pQliYYNjI — Noel (@hape_go_lueke) February 7, 2019

Sari

There’s also going to be an emoji for the sari, but many pointed out that the icon looks nothing like the real thing. While some were happy that the garment was finally featuring in emojis, others thought the designer of the emoji had never seen a sari before.

Sari, but not sari. Isn’t this just a kameez with dupatta? https://t.co/xefciQRyG2 — Ishan Manjrekar 🎲 📸 🐾 🌍 (@IshanManjrekar) February 8, 2019

This is towel on my frock.. not sari.. ffs.. https://t.co/RYxSRjcGmR — VDI (@Weedso_0) February 8, 2019

Garlic

An ingredient in many Indian cuisines, garlic is also going to be in the list of emojis. While people were happy about it, they also had jokes about it.

The momo addict in me saw this as a momo https://t.co/fOh2ptGgxN — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 7, 2019

Jains won’t be able to use this emoji https://t.co/MipdmchwaV — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2019

Lehsun aa Gaya ab is ke sath use hone wale word ka bhi emoji ana Chahiye. https://t.co/S66uQmQ7wz — Shah Rukh (@iamShah__Rukh) February 7, 2019

Butter

The butter emoji reminded many Indians about Amul and many said it can be used for all the butter dishes in the country. Others also said it can be used for ‘buttering up’ people.

Hey @Emojipedia, India had been using one butter emoji since 1967 & it has a name too – “The Amul Girl” “Our emoji butter is better”😉 right @RahuldaCunha ? See if you can get her in your emoji list. Love from India ❣️🇮🇳 Do check the cute one here @Amul_Coop https://t.co/prC46lRi9k — Krishna Daga (@dagakrishna22) February 7, 2019

Now I can Easily apply Butter To Girl during Chat 😂 https://t.co/kW9csLY5Mw — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 7, 2019

Temple

Yes, there is a new symbol that represents a temple. While emojis for a mosque and church already exist, the inclusion of this emoji made many happy.

Netaon se pehle Unicode consortium ne Mandir bana diya 👇 https://t.co/pMSalDPlVg — Abhijeet Saxena (@1abhijeetsaxena) February 8, 2019

Mandir (ka emoji) wahi banaenge. https://t.co/ocsVZA0mRD — S a g a r (@Sagarerr) February 8, 2019

Ban gaya mandir. 🛕 https://t.co/INVgEmaJ5a — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) February 7, 2019 Advertising

The new emojis, that will be included across social media platforms and apps for both iOS and Android platforms, were announced by the Unicode Consortium this week. The final list, which includes 59 new emojis, as well as variants for a total of 230 options have created a huge buzz online. A emoji for periods has also received a lot of praise, and comes after a two-year campaign for it.