Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

From an inundated IT hub to an excavator ferrying people, #bangalorefloods trends on Twitter

Following heavy rain, several parts of Bengaluru were waterlogged on Monday, prompting citizens to vent on social media

bangalorefloods, bangalore rains, bangalore, flood in bangalore, bangalore roads, indian expressThe overnight downpour left social media flooded with several videos and photographs showing the sad state of the IT hub.

As several parts of Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, remained waterlogged Tuesday, internet users took to social media demanding authorities resolve the crisis. The overnight downpour left social media flooded with several videos and photographs showing the sad state of the IT hub.

Many users poked fun at the situation saying “Bengaluru is Venice now” and “one needs to know swimming to live in the IT hub”. From venting anger to quirky sarcasm and criticism, the social media posts were galore.

Notably, a video showing a group of youngsters travelling inside the bucket of an excavator amid gushing waters went viral. From the airport to IT companies, glimpses of inundated areas raised eyebrows online. Several users also pointed out that the new civic challenges are posed by the eroding green cover.

As per the weather department, Bengaluru received 131.6 mm of rainfall on Monday. A 22-year-old woman negotiating a flooded Whitefield Main Road died after she fell from her scooter and got electrocuted. She was returning to her home in the Sarjapura area on her scooter when she lost balance near Mahira Bakery, police said.

Bengaluru recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:20:16 pm
Nadal slayer Tiafoe’s backstory: Fleeing Sierra Leone, sleeping on folding tables at a tennis centre where his father was a janitor

