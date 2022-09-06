From an inundated IT hub to an excavator ferrying people, #bangalorefloods trends on Twitter

As several parts of Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, remained waterlogged Tuesday, internet users took to social media demanding authorities resolve the crisis. The overnight downpour left social media flooded with several videos and photographs showing the sad state of the IT hub.

Many users poked fun at the situation saying “Bengaluru is Venice now” and “one needs to know swimming to live in the IT hub”. From venting anger to quirky sarcasm and criticism, the social media posts were galore.

Notably, a video showing a group of youngsters travelling inside the bucket of an excavator amid gushing waters went viral. From the airport to IT companies, glimpses of inundated areas raised eyebrows online. Several users also pointed out that the new civic challenges are posed by the eroding green cover.

Software Engineers in Bengaluru are taking 2-3 hours to reach office to develop a mobile app where groceries can be delivered in 10-15 mins.#bengalururains #bangalorefloods #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/6lhMn1iYBo — Ankit Singh (@ankit1535) September 5, 2022

Heavy and continued rainfall has caused flood like situation in Bangalore ring road. Avoid travelling on this route. Still Raining …Stay Safe Hope KA Govt Declare Holiday & IT Companies should give WFH atleast 15 days.#bangalorerains #bangalorefloods #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/CfFu9BdQhR — Bunty Shaikh (@IamBunty_Shaikh) September 5, 2022

CODING IS NOT ENOUGH TO GET A JOB IN BENGALURU ,YOU ALSO NEED TO KNOW SWIMMING. #bangalorefloods #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/ACU6FS5cE1 — Amartya Thakur (@amartyathakur) September 5, 2022

People in Bangalore/Bengaluru venturing out of their home for work today!#bangalorefloods #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/29LHS0vMOb — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 5, 2022

People in Bellandur be like, after it started raining again here this evening here 🥺#bangalorefloods pic.twitter.com/298bKDnZEP — Pawan_ 2.0 (@PawanSaysToo) September 5, 2022

My friend frm Bangalore sent me this video This is the problem when houses are constructed on a lake or any catchment area The Authorities & the GOVT are mainly responsible for giving sanctions/clearances to the builders for converting such areas into sites#bangalorefloods pic.twitter.com/fAVmOOdiJU — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳🚩🕉️ (@SubbaRaoTN) September 5, 2022

As per the weather department, Bengaluru received 131.6 mm of rainfall on Monday. A 22-year-old woman negotiating a flooded Whitefield Main Road died after she fell from her scooter and got electrocuted. She was returning to her home in the Sarjapura area on her scooter when she lost balance near Mahira Bakery, police said.

Bengaluru recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.