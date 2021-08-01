scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Watch: On Friendship Day, Mumbai police share video on special bond between cops and citizens

Using hashtags #UnusualBondsOfKhaki and #HappyFriendshipDay, Mumbai Police put out a 2.07-minute video featuring three scenes showing cops interacting with the citizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2021 6:23:27 pm
mumbai police, mumbai police friendship day's tweet, mumbai police bonds of khakhi twitter reactions, friendship day, friendship day 2021, happy friendship day 2021, friendship day images,, indian express, indian express newsThe clip has has gone viral on social media

From sharing special bands to exchanging gifts, Friendship Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, is a special occasion to acknowledge the beautiful bonds we share with some of the closest people in our lives. Mumbai Police too joined in to commemorate the day with a post highlighting the unusual bonds that cops share with the citizens.

Using hashtags #UnusualBondsOfKhaki and #HappyFriendshipDay, Mumbai Police put out a 2.07-minute video featuring three scenes showing cops interacting with the citizens. While the initial narrative in the video hints at the possibility of a confrontation, it reveals the real story later and cops are seen thanking people for being their “pals”.

Watch the video here:

“Who would’ve ever thought that police and public could be friends? But you, Mumbai, have always made the most impossible dreams come true. Thank you for being our friend indeed. Always,” read the caption of the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 5,000 views already, with netizens appreciating the ingenuity and the creativity.

