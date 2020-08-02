scorecardresearch
Netizens celebrate Friendship day 2020 with memes and jokes on social media

To celebrate the special day, netizens took to social media sharing hilarious memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 1:16:37 pm
Here are some of the most hilarious memes under the trending hashtag on Twitter, #Friendshipday2020.

From keeping secrets to being pillars of supports, friends play a very important role in everyone’s life. To celebrate the special day, netizens took to social media sharing hilarious memes and jokes.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes under the trending hashtag on Twitter, #Friendshipday2020:

Though the General Assembly of the United Nations has declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day, in India every year, first Sunday of August is celebrated as friendship day.This year, friendship day is celebrated on August 2.

