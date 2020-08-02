Netizens celebrate Friendship day 2020 with memes and jokes on social media

Here are some of the most hilarious memes under the trending hashtag on Twitter, #Friendshipday2020. Here are some of the most hilarious memes under the trending hashtag on Twitter, #Friendshipday2020.

From keeping secrets to being pillars of supports, friends play a very important role in everyone’s life. To celebrate the special day, netizens took to social media sharing hilarious memes and jokes.

Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes under the trending hashtag on Twitter, #Friendshipday2020:

#HappyFriendshipDay2020

Today is friendship day in india

Me who celebrated friendship day 3 days ago: pic.twitter.com/GqpxNp3YNB — meme_istan11 (@meme_istan11) August 2, 2020

#HappyFriendshipDay2020

Today is friendship day in india .

Me who celebrated it 3 days ago after searching on Google pic.twitter.com/7HVkX3AUQV — meme_istan11 (@meme_istan11) August 2, 2020

To all my friends who are wishing me #HappyFriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/P0i5n5xrXO — Dream_meme_lover_ (@Dreammemelover1) July 30, 2020

Though the General Assembly of the United Nations has declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day, in India every year, first Sunday of August is celebrated as friendship day.This year, friendship day is celebrated on August 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd