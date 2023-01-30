scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Group of friends recreate Deepika Padukone’s ‘Besharam Rang’ steps in wedding performance. Watch

The men recreated the steps perfectly and even went down on all fours to gyrate to the music just like Deepika does in the film.

Friends dance to besharam rang at weddingThe friends of the groom danced to the song ‘Besharam Rang’ on stage at his wedding and it is delightful to watch.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say that Pathaan fever has gripped the country with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, after a four-year hiatus, breaking records every day. While the song ‘Besharam Rang’ earlier got embroiled in controversy over Deepika Padukone donning an orange bikini, it has been well received by the public as videos show people dancing to the song in the theatres.

And now a video of a group of friends recreating Deepika’s sensuous steps to the song is going viral. The friends of the groom performed the song on stage at his wedding and it is delightful to watch. The men recreated the steps perfectly and even went down on all fours to gyrate to the music just like Deepika does in the film. The video of their dance performance was posted on Instagram by Twisters Wedding Choreography.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 20, the video has amassed a whopping two million views so far.

“I want the full dance,” commented a user. “Why I don’t have friends like these,” said another. “Only a Punjabi family cn do it n pull it off so well, [sic]” expressed a third. “Awesome boys you nailed it,” complimented another.

Pathaan has already earned more than Rs 280 crore domestically in just five days, breaking records set by the Hindi versions of KGF 2 and Baahubali 2, in the process. A video of a specially-abled fan of Khan travelling from Bihar to West Bengal to watch the film is also going viral. The man reportedly reached Samsi Pawan Talkies cinema hall in West Bengal’s Malda, with his friend from Bhagalpur in Bihar, to watch the movie.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 15:16 IST
