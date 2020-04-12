Friends organise ‘virtual sangeet’ for couple who postponed wedding due to COVID-19 lockdown

Taking to Twitter, Bawa shared the “Virtual Sangeet” that her friends prepared for the duo. Taking to Twitter, Bawa shared the “Virtual Sangeet” that her friends prepared for the duo.

The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed across the nation has sabotaged many wedding plans and businesses are also facing the brunt of the uncertainty. Among those who had to postpone their wedding was Delhi-based Gazal Bawa and Hemant Virmani. The duo were supposed to get married in Bhimtal on April 10.

“The wedding was scheduled for April 10 in Bhimtal and then we decided to cancel it on March 19 seeing the COVID-19 situation,” Bawa told the indianexpress.com

While the couple was disheartened by the unexpected change of plans, their friends came up with a creative way to cheer them up.

Taking to Twitter, Bawa shared a video of a “virtual sangeet” that her friends threw for the couple. “Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these guys who made our day,” she wrote along with the post.

The 1.58-minute clip, which has now gone viral, begins with the friends dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi track ‘Na Dil De Pardesi Nu’ by Mohammed Siddiq and Ranjit Kaur.

Watch the video here:

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

“We were very shocked and surprised because there were like some 35 friends from all over the world who were a part of this. It was overwhelming and we just feel so happy and so blessed that we have these people in our lives,” Bawa said when asked how the couple responded to the surprise video.

However, Bawa and Virmani are not the only couple who had to change their wedding plans amid the ongoing pandemic. A bride from Bihar, groom from UP got married through video call due to the lockdown in the country.

