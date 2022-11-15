Friends of Indian groom walk down Chicago street in sarees. Watch video

Breaking stereotypes surrounding gendered clothing, two men headed to their Indian friend’s wedding through the streets of Chicago while clad in saree. The groom’s “best men” aced Indian look with bindi on their forehead and draped in the six yards in elegance. Overwhelmed with joy, the groom burst out in laughter seeing them and the video featuring the men’s experiment with adrogynous dressing has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

The clip shared by Paraagon films, Chicago Wedding Videographers shows the two men delightfully adorning themselves in saree. A woman is seen assisting them in getting the perfect pleats. One of them closes his eyes in bliss as he gets a bindi on his forehead. Acing the Indian look, they walked through the street accompanied by the bride. The groom turns back, bursts out in laughter and the trio hug each other. With arms around their shoulders, the trio stand tall glancing at a towering building in the background at the end of the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Wedding Videographers (@paraagonfilms)

“Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees,” read the caption of the clip. Several users loved watching them in saree while some others were irked. A user commented, “The guys are getting more creative!!! Love it!!!” Another user wrote, “How cute! These are what friends are for.” A third user commented, “Okayyy but they are slayyyiinnnngggg it.”

The experiments with adrognyous dressing have been put forth on social media of late. Smashing the norms, Pushpak Sen, a youngster from West Bengal has been donning saree while strolling through Indian streets and abroad. During a conversation with indianexpress.com , he had pointed out that regardless of the location “people stare” and added that in foreign countries, “the stares are out of curiosity and intrigue”.