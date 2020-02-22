‘It’s happening’: Fans can’t keep calm after Friends cast confirms reunion

The starts will also be on board as the executive producers alongside Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. (Picture source: Facebook/ Friends TV show) The starts will also be on board as the executive producers alongside Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. (Picture source: Facebook/ Friends TV show)

After months of speculation, the cast of the hit sitcom ‘Friends’ has officially confirmed that a reunion is on the cards and fans cannot keep calm. The news hit social media when cast members simultaneously posted the same flashback picture with the caption “It’s happening” on their Instagram pages on Friday.

According to reports, series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros studio for an untitled unscripted special for HBO Max.

As soon as news of the reunion hit social media, fans have been posting memes and messages with the hashtag #FriendsReunion trending on Twitter. Take a look at how people reacted to the news of the reunion here:

Friends reunion news is TOO MUCH I actually can’t believe it 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/cDkGwEWrpb — Jodie Bryant (@jodierosebryant) February 22, 2020

When all the cast of friends write on their post “it’s happening…” #FriendsReunion #Friends pic.twitter.com/RjKiHQrHXx — Alice (@aliceaitala) February 22, 2020

I would love to see them together but why unscripted!! why not a sequel or reboot??

I’m not excited about another talk show. It just Warner Bros tactic to increase their subscriber.#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/P1q9OqeQZ5 — TENET (@SRK2021) February 22, 2020

Now can you guys make chandler gay. It’ll make more sense #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ITgKotm1nJ — ocean eyes (@thepowerfulw) February 22, 2020

#FriendsReunion me at 2am seeing friends co-cast posting the same pic😭 pic.twitter.com/HvRvF3K5Xq — m (@maxx63x) February 22, 2020

The one where everyone thinks it’s a new episode of the sitcom but they’re wrong.. #FriendsReunion

😬 pic.twitter.com/iDgp99wc0m — Sunflower Ny 🌻🍉 ◟̽◞̽ (@LilMonsterNyree) February 22, 2020

The sextet will also reportedly serve as executive producers alongside Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

As per a Daily Mail report, the one hour special will feature insightful interviews with the cast and will be hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

The special will also mark the first time the cast officially reunite on screen after 16 years since the sitcom aired its last episode back in 2004. The series first debuted on NBC back in September 1994.

