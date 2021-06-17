Watch: Nagaland ministers and MLA sing gospel hymn to give hope to people amid Covid pandemic

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc for people around the country, law-makers in Nagaland have come together to heal the world with the power of music. Singing a gospel hymn, a few MLAs and ministers from the north-eastern state lifted the citizens’ spirits with their baritone voices.

The adviser to urban development and municipal affairs, Dr Nicky Kire, minister for planning and coordination Neiba Kronu, and adviser to the department of Power Tovihoto Ayemi played the guitar while MLA Toyang Chang played the drums.

“Everyone is going through a difficult time because of the pandemic. Let us hope and pray that almighty God will heal us,” read a message in the video, showing images of people surviving the pandemic.

“We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn’t forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us,” deputy chief minister of Nagaland Y Patton wrote while sharing the clip.

We are sailing in stormy weather, but this song lifts our spirits, reminds us that it isn’t forever, and gives us the inspiration to fight on and know that the Almighty is with us. Kudos to Sh @tovihoto, Sh @neibakronu, #DrNickyKire, and Sh #ToyangChang for this beautiful song! pic.twitter.com/yKo8qKqWmC — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) June 16, 2021

The video soon started doing rounds on the internet, earning plaudits. It’s great to see politicians in this lighter mood, people said.

However, this is not the first time ministers from the northeast is winning the internet with music. Earlier in 2017, the then Meghalaya CM sang a classic Beatles track ‘All my loving’ with the opposition leader to win hearts.