Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
‘So lucky for spotting’: Four cubs follow a tigress in Madhya Pradesh national park. Watch

Posted on January 9, the clip has amassed more than 4.6 million views, making it viral.

Tigress being followed by four cubs in a national park in MPThe video is from the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Wildlife safaris in India are quite popular. Wildlife enthusiasts consider spotting a tiger to be the highlight of a jungle safari, but the wild cat may be elusive. A video showing a tigress being followed by not one but four small cubs is now going viral.

The video is from the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh and was posted on Instagram by Lallan Goap Pench, a jungle safari organiser. Credited to an Instagram handle called neeeeeeellll, it shows safari vehicles in the background as a tigress crosses a path before moving inside the dense forest. The mother is followed by four of her cubs one after another.

Watch the video below:

“Nature is the greatest teacher, mother don’t have to hold any! They’re following on their own!” commented a user. “As a safari operator in South Africa I find this fascinating. 4 cubs. Love how evolution made nature adapt to the ecosystem and therefore perfect,” said another. “So lucky for spotting we hadn’t been as lucky but hopefully next time We get to,” wrote a third. “Bless this mama with four babies and thank you for sharing your wonderful experience. Please help to keep them safe,” another netizen posted.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 17:59 IST
