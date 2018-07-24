Mumbai Police’s Twitter team’s latest is on ‘forwards that will take us backward’

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a “stone age” reference to emphasise on how detrimental certain forwarded messages are to the country’s development. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) The Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a “stone age” reference to emphasise on how detrimental certain forwarded messages are to the country’s development. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

As Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter with a Sacred Games’ meme to warn against the spread of dangerous forwards and fake news, Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a “stone age” reference to emphasise on how detrimental certain forwarded messages are to the country’s development.

Known for their witty and sarcastic takes on educating people on law and order using several pop culture references, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle said that some forwards take the mankind backward instead of forward and that is certainly not how it should be. With a graphic illustration of a caveman using a phone and a laptop, the message is of utmost relevance in a day and time when unruly mobs triggered by unverified and false WhatsApp messages are killing people.

This is their tweet.

Mankind didn’t come this far, to only come this far! One inappropriate ‘Forward’ can take the nation many ages ‘Backward’ #ThinkAboutIt pic.twitter.com/zWuYRIt5VW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 23, 2018

Here are some of the responses it garnered thereafter.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s latest? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

