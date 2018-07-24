Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Mumbai Police’s Twitter team’s latest is on ‘forwards that will take us backward’

With a graphic illustration of a caveman using a phone and a laptop, the message is of utmost relevance in a day and time when unruly mobs triggered by unverified and false WhatsApp messages are killing people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2018 11:50:35 am
mumbai police, mumbai police Twitter, mumbai police tweets, Mumbai Police fake news, mumbai police fake news tweets, mumbai police twitter, mumbai police funny tweets, Mumbai Police social media, Indian express, Indian express news The Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a “stone age” reference to emphasise on how detrimental certain forwarded messages are to the country’s development. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

As Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter with a Sacred Games’ meme to warn against the spread of dangerous forwards and fake news, Mumbai Police joined the bandwagon. The Mumbai Police Twitter handle used a “stone age” reference to emphasise on how detrimental certain forwarded messages are to the country’s development.

Known for their witty and sarcastic takes on educating people on law and order using several pop culture references, the Mumbai Police Twitter handle said that some forwards take the mankind backward instead of forward and that is certainly not how it should be. With a graphic illustration of a caveman using a phone and a laptop, the message is of utmost relevance in a day and time when unruly mobs triggered by unverified and false WhatsApp messages are killing people.

This is their tweet.

Here are some of the responses it garnered thereafter.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s latest? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

