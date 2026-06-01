‘Had lost all my ambitions’: How a former Zomato delivery agent defied multiple rejections to crack FMS

A former Zomato delivery agent from Haryana is making waves after sharing his remarkable journey from working as a gig worker to earning admission to the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi.
Girish Sharma talked about his journey, reflecting on his challenges and perseverance that led to this academic achievement. “Six years back, I had lost all my ambitions in the pursuit of daily survival,” Sharma said in a post on LinkedIn.
Before the pandemic, he was juggling multiple responsibilities, including working as a Zomato delivery rider, tutoring students, and taking on various odd jobs to make ends meet.
He said the pandemic marked a turning point in his life, giving him time to evaluate his future and reconsider his aspirations. “COVID was a breather where I realised this is not something I want to continue in my life,” he said in the post.
Sharma then rediscovered his interest in business and set his sights on pursuing an MBA from a reputed institution. However, he said, he initially knew very little about the admission process, including entrance examinations and personal interviews.
After several attempts, he said he secured a strong percentile in the CAT 2023 examination, which earned him interview calls from multiple management institutes. However, most schools either rejected him or placed him on waitlists.
Although he received an admission offer from one institute, he declined it because it did not meet his expectations. Determined to keep trying, Sharma appeared for the process again and eventually secured admission to FMS, where he will begin his MBA course this year.
In his post, he also acknowledged the role of those who guided him throughout the preparation process.
“There was a whole force of people – mentors, friends, colleagues – who stood beside me throughout,” Sharma wrote. He then urged others navigating their own challenges not to lose hope. “If you’re somewhere in the middle of your own version of this, keep going,” he wrote.
See the post here:
The post has since gone viral, resonating with several social media users.
“There’s a phase in life where survival becomes the only goal, and big ambitions quietly disappear in the background. Coming back from that mentally is much harder than most people realize,” a user wrote.
“A truly inspiring journey that reflects the power of determination, hard work and self belief. Stories like these remind us that circumstances do not define potential,” another user commented.
“Stories like this are such an important reminder that people are often carrying dreams quietly while surviving realities nobody around them fully sees,” a third user reacted.