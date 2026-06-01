‘Had lost all my ambitions’: How a former Zomato delivery agent defied multiple rejections to crack FMS

After several attempts, he shared that he secured a strong percentile in the CAT 2023 examination (Photo: Girish Sharma/LinkedIn)

A former Zomato delivery agent from Haryana is making waves after sharing his remarkable journey from working as a gig worker to earning admission to the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi.

Girish Sharma talked about his journey, reflecting on his challenges and perseverance that led to this academic achievement. “Six years back, I had lost all my ambitions in the pursuit of daily survival,” Sharma said in a post on LinkedIn.

Before the pandemic, he was juggling multiple responsibilities, including working as a Zomato delivery rider, tutoring students, and taking on various odd jobs to make ends meet.