Former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra comes up with his own anthem for the FIFA World Cup. Watch

The FIFA World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar on November 20 and football fever is gripping people in India as well. Even though India hasn’t managed to qualify for the World Cup ever, there are many passionate fans who religiously follow the proceedings of their favourite teams, especially Brazil and Argentina.

The official song of the World Cup this time is Hayya Hayya (Better Together) sung by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha. However, former West Bengal minister and TMC MLA Madan Mitra has come up with his own song for the showpiece event.

Titled ‘De Goal De Goal’, Mitra is seen singing and playing football in the video of the song he posted on Twitter. Shared Wednesday, the video has received more than 5,000 views so far. “De Goal De Goal A Brand new Song Madan Mitra Unplugged,” he tweeted.

Watch the video below:

De Goal De Goal A Brand new Song Madan Mitra Unplugged👍 pic.twitter.com/5Sa6T0SIZZ — Madan Mitra| মদন মিত্র (@madanmitraoff) November 16, 2022

The lyrics of the song are, however, laced with words that target Opposition parties. He says the TMC is not worried about winning the upcoming panchayat election and nicknames the Opposition leaders ‘Dilu’ ‘Su’ and ‘Su’, before he disses them. He also claims that the TMC will win in all areas, including Nandigram, Singur and bastions of BJP MLA and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game. The final will be held on December 18.