Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers spotted sipping tea outside a local shop in Maharashtra

The former South African cricketer, also known as Mr. 360, is currently in India.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has a massive fan following in India. The explosive batter, also known as Mr. 360, is currently in India. He was earlier seen playing street cricket with fans in Mumbai and was now spotted sipping tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.

South African legend AB de Villiers plays street cricket in Mumbai with fans.

A Twitter user named Mufaddal Vohra shared the cricket legend’s photo and wrote, “AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra. An absolute humble and down to earth character.” Dressed in a white T-shirt, grey shorts and donning a cap, de Villiers is seen sitting nonchalantly on the shop’s steps. He also shared his photo at the same spot on his Instagram a few hours ago.

 

Shared on Twitter Wednesday, the photo has received more than 58,000 likes.

“Finally happy to see ABD with a cup. You made my day!” commented a Twitter user. “No one even identifying him ,but but he owns streets,” said another. “Imagine hating this guy, ya’ll won’t see heaven for hating him sm unnecessarily,” wrote a third. “That’s not just a local joint but a legendary place named Yezdani,” another netizen pointed out.

Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to AB de Villier’s post on Instagram with a “person raising both hands in celebration” emoji.

The 38-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, turned up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL for many years. De Villiers scored 8,765 runs in 114 Tests and made 22 centuries and 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries. He also scored 1,672 runs in 78 T20s for the Proteas.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 02:05:49 pm
Live Blog

