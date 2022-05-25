‘Clean and green Shimla’: Former Norwegian diplomat shares photo of Mall Road

May 25, 2022 12:41:32 pm
Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has been left spellbound by the picturesque Shimla. Taking to Twitter, Solheim has shared a photograph of a winding road beside a classic building. The photograph seemingly captured against the blue sky also shows a snow-capped mountain in the background.
“Incredible India. This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla,” Solheim captioned the photograph.
Incredible India 🇮🇳
This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla ❤️@thehomestays pic.twitter.com/Bmacihw6Mr
Best of Express Premium
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 22, 2022
Netizens were also left amazed by the photograph and some users came up with other beautiful glimpses from India.
“Just Wow. Beautiful… Amazing… Can simply frame it for ages,” commented a user. “Are you sure? I think this is an art, not a photo,” another user wrote.
Delhi , capital city of India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pds8m9sXeW
— Manju Ravan (@manjuravan) May 22, 2022
This is not Europe,
Incredible NEI,Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/80ZWAOaB7B
— చక్రి (@chakriy) May 22, 2022
This is right outside the oberoi clarkes hotel… my second home in Shimla 💕
— sangeeta sharma (@geetu2309) May 23, 2022
It’s pic of a mall road, tourist and vip area, you go little further and you shall see tons of garbage on the lower slopes of the hills.
— deep rana (@DeepcoolR) May 22, 2022
This is not Europe. It’s lavasa India pic.twitter.com/YeDAOeMddk
— Digvijay yadav (@Digvija80933597) May 22, 2022
Same place wth diff. time 📷 pic.twitter.com/K4eVSP5Vvz
— Rohan chauhan🇮🇳 (@rohanastic) May 22, 2022
This as well @ErikSolheim ! A picturesque #gurudongmar lake in #sikkim ! Incredible India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EYrReRbIx0
— 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙠 𝙍𝙖𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙞 🇮🇳 (@drragoori) May 22, 2022
Are you sure? I think this is an art not a photo. 🙄🙄🤔
— Ashraf (@Ashraf54346830) May 22, 2022
Beautiful shot of the spectacular surroundings .. all so colorful.. the edifices in the lap of Mother Nature 🥰🥰
— 🅂🄰🅄🅁🄰🄱🄷 🄱🄷🄰🄺🅁🄸 ♋ (@Saurabh_Bhakri) May 23, 2022
The breathtaking photograph captured from Mall Road in Shimla was initially shared by Komal Raina on Instagram in July last year.
View this post on Instagram
Many users also responded to Solheim’s tweet saying that the photograph features the Clarkes Hotel on Mall Road.
With majestic mountains, serene waterfalls and adventurous sports, Shimla is a place travel buffs love to visit. Shimla is the former summer capital of the British and the spectacular destination allures visitors with its green hills and snow-capped peaks. Several structures constructed during the colonial era have been retained. The grand old buildings including Viceregal Lodge, charming iron lamp posts and Anglo-Saxon names add to its colonial heritage, according to the Shimla district website.
Solheim had earlier shared a photograph of a scenic cycling route in Karnataka’s Udupi. Some users, however, contested Solheim’s tweet saying that the route is not cycle-friendly.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-