‘Clean and green Shimla’: Former Norwegian diplomat shares photo of Mall Road

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
With majestic mountains, serene waterfalls and adventurous sports, Shimla is a place travel buffs love to visit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 12:41:32 pm
Shimla, photograph of Shimla,former diplomat shares photo of Shimla, Shimla tourism, viral photo, incredible india, indian expressThe breathtaking photograph captured from Mall Road in Shimla was initially shared by Komal Raina on Instagram in July last year.

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has been left spellbound by the picturesque Shimla. Taking to Twitter, Solheim has shared a photograph of a winding road beside a classic building. The photograph seemingly captured against the blue sky also shows a snow-capped mountain in the background.

ALSO READ |‘A boat on air’: Meghalaya river’s crystal clear water goes viral, hailed as ‘cleanest’ in the world

“Incredible India. This is not Europe but clean and green Shimla,” Solheim captioned the photograph.

Netizens were also left amazed by the photograph and some users came up with other beautiful glimpses from India.

“Just Wow. Beautiful… Amazing… Can simply frame it for ages,” commented a user. “Are you sure? I think this is an art, not a photo,” another user wrote.

The breathtaking photograph captured from Mall Road in Shimla was initially shared by Komal Raina on Instagram in July last year.

Many users also responded to Solheim’s tweet saying that the photograph features the Clarkes Hotel on Mall Road.

With majestic mountains, serene waterfalls and adventurous sports, Shimla is a place travel buffs love to visit. Shimla is the former summer capital of the British and the spectacular destination allures visitors with its green hills and snow-capped peaks. Several structures constructed during the colonial era have been retained. The grand old buildings including Viceregal Lodge, charming iron lamp posts and Anglo-Saxon names add to its colonial heritage, according to the Shimla district website.

Solheim had earlier shared a photograph of a scenic cycling route in Karnataka’s Udupi. Some users, however, contested Solheim’s tweet saying that the route is not cycle-friendly.

