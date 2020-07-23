scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
COVID19

80-yr-old former Gujarat CM tweets photos of workout, gets praise on social media

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela shared two photos from his workout in a tweet. "Body fit+ Mind fit = Life hit," he tweeted in Gujarati.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2020 5:48:29 pm
Shankersinh Vaghela, Shankersinh Vaghela work out photos, Shankersinh Vaghela fitness photos, Shankersinh Vaghela post covid workout, Shankersinh Vaghela viral workout pics, Shankersinh Vaghela exercise photos, viral news, gujarat news, indian express Many congratulated him for beating coronavirus and said his work-out photos would give stiff competition to many young actors. (@ShankersinhBapu/ Twitter)

Shankersinh Vaghela, the 80-year-old former chief minister of Gujarat, took social media by storm after sharing photos from his workout just days after being discharged from a hospital after beating Covid-19.

Vaghela shared two photos: one in which he is jogging, and another in which he is lifting weights. “Body fit+ Mind fit = Life hit,” he tweeted in Gujarati.

Many were impressed by his fitness and some said he had proved that “age is just a number”.

Vaghela, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 1996 to 1997 is a veteran politician in the state.

Earlier this month, Vaghela spent a week in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Post-discharge he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. Vaghela took to social media and posted a video message on Monday, thanking his supporters for praying for his health.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 23: Latest News

Advertisement