80-yr-old former Gujarat CM tweets photos of workout, gets praise on social media

Shankersinh Vaghela, the 80-year-old former chief minister of Gujarat, took social media by storm after sharing photos from his workout just days after being discharged from a hospital after beating Covid-19.
Vaghela shared two photos: one in which he is jogging, and another in which he is lifting weights. “Body fit+ Mind fit = Life hit,” he tweeted in Gujarati.
તન ફીટ + મન ફીટ = જીવન હિટ pic.twitter.com/Fhi1O1kQly
— Shankersinh Vaghela (@ShankersinhBapu) July 23, 2020
Many were impressed by his fitness and some said he had proved that “age is just a number”.
Vaghela, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 1996 to 1997 is a veteran politician in the state.
Earlier this month, Vaghela spent a week in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Post-discharge he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. Vaghela took to social media and posted a video message on Monday, thanking his supporters for praying for his health.
