80-yr-old former Gujarat CM tweets photos of workout, gets praise on social media

Shankersinh Vaghela, the 80-year-old former chief minister of Gujarat, took social media by storm after sharing photos from his workout just days after being discharged from a hospital after beating Covid-19.

Vaghela shared two photos: one in which he is jogging, and another in which he is lifting weights. “Body fit+ Mind fit = Life hit,” he tweeted in Gujarati.

Many were impressed by his fitness and some said he had proved that “age is just a number”.

True Inspiration to today’s youngsters.

waah Baapu — Ginger (@The_Ginger__) July 23, 2020

Super willpower bapu — krishna v yadav (@KKvyadav) July 23, 2020

80 years, and still going strong 💪 https://t.co/aQr5HRDzDk — Manvendra singh (@iammanvendra11) July 23, 2020

Wow… Ssssuuupppeerrbbbb.. bahuk khub… — Dr. Sachin A. Joshi (@sachinaj2001) July 23, 2020

Bapu still inspires us 🙏🙏 — Sachin (@Catchy42485480) July 23, 2020

Wah bapu wah 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Tushar Leuva (@leuva_tushar) July 23, 2020

Power Builder ..awesome sir — Dwaraki Rao (@DwarakiRao) July 23, 2020

No pain No Gain 💪 — Aakash Rathod (@AakashR32755156) July 23, 2020

Bapu in “I’ll be back” mode. https://t.co/pWlBfRirLv — Brijesh Pandey (@brijeshpandey27) July 23, 2020

This is inspirational! https://t.co/nFXPAFkMCO — Syed Nadeem Jafri | سید ندیم جعفری (@nadeemjafri) July 23, 2020

Bapu fitness will inspiring the youth of Gujarat 🏃‍♂🏃‍♂🏃‍♂ https://t.co/kca5e3F5vx — Rinku Singh Baghel (@RM_Baghel) July 23, 2020

Vaghela, who served as the chief minister of Gujarat from 1996 to 1997 is a veteran politician in the state.

Earlier this month, Vaghela spent a week in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Post-discharge he returned to his residence in Gandhinagar. Vaghela took to social media and posted a video message on Monday, thanking his supporters for praying for his health.

