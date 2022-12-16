scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Former Google MD shares anecdote where son was asked if he is north or south Indian. Netizens relate to his reply

Former Google MD Parminder Singh took to Twitter to wish his son on his 20th birthday and shared an interesting anecdote from when he was 9 years old.

Former Google MD shares anecdote where son was asked if he is north or south IndianFormer Google MD Parminder Singh took to Twitter to wish his son on his 20th birthday and shared an interesting anecdote from his childhood.
Former MD of Google, Parminder Singh, shared an interesting anecdote of his son on Twitter as he wished him on his 20th birthday which resonated with netizens. Parminder stated that his son was born to a Punjabi family in Bengaluru and when he was nine years old, he was asked by his teacher if he was a north Indian or a south Indian. His witty reply stunned netizens and they shared similar stories of their own kids.

Parminder tweeted, “My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels.” His tweet posted on Wednesday has received more than 4,000 likes so far.

See the post below:

“Good job. I grew up in the opposite configuration (in North India South Indian parents) so I can relate to him. I have learned a new term called liminal identity that applies to people like your son and me. He was much cleverer than I was at 9,” wrote a user.

“Happy Birthday!! May he be guided by his Nouth star…Chip off the old block,” shared another.

“Kids get asked such nonsensical questions by so-called adults. It’s so confusing for them. Good on your son. My daughter too is a Nouth/Sorth Indian,” shared another netizen.

“Same! Bengali here. Born and brought up majorly in Bengaluru. Fluent in Eng, hindi, Bangla and Kannada. Lived in Chennai, Delhi for a while. Love cultures from both sides.Can eat Hilsa fish Non stop and Hog on to my Comfort food of Rasam rice. What am I? Can’t put a label here,” another user posted.

