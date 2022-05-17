scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Former diplomat shares photo of ‘World’s Most Beautiful Cycling Route’; Indians are thrilled

The beachside cycling route in the photograph is in Udupi in Karnataka.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 6:21:57 pm
India beautiful cycling route udupi, cycling route udupi karnataka, most beautifu cycling route in the world, Maravante beach cycling route, Malple Mattu Kaup cycling track, beachside cycling india, Erik Solheim tweets, Indian expressThe picture shared by Solheim was originally taken by photographer Dhenesh Annamalai, who had shared it on his Instagram account @aerial_holic.

With its incessant potholes and inadequate cycle tracks, India is hardly a place for cyclists. However, the country still has some of the most scenic cycling routes in the world.

Erik Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat, Tuesday tweeted an aerial shot of a beachside road and captioned it, “World’s Most Beautiful Cycling Route ? Udupi, Karnataka, India.”

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra shares photo of stunning Tamil Nadu road with 70 hairpin bends: ‘Phenomenal’

The photo soon gathered over 47,000 likes in a matter of a few hours.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Solheim did not name the specific road or the route in the photo and that prompted many Indians to guess the exact location. Many people correctly guessed it as Maravanthe Beach near the town of Byndoor in Karnataka’s Udupi district, which is close to National Highway 66.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
More Premium Stories >>

However, some users contested the former diplomat’s tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “Definitely not cycling friendly road. I had been there many times. Cars and trucks go at speed of 100kmph. Also, there is no dedicated line for cycling.”

Some of them guessed the location incorrectly and talked about another route as well.

Another said, “For those advising it as NH & can’t do cycling, let me correct. It’s not NH u quoting of another heaven #Maravante beach in Byndooru, this is Malple-Mattu-Kaup road stretch which is absolutely a cycling route.”

The picture shared by Solheim was originally taken by photographer Dhenesh Annamalai, who had shared it on his Instagram account @aerial_holic.

While sharing the photo, Annamalai wrote, “Maravanthe Beach so unique is the fact that it is surrounded by two beautiful water bodies, namely the Arabian Sea on the western side, while the placid and amazing Sauparnika River on the eastern side”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement