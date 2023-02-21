Netizens get bowled over by former cricketer W V Raman joins local dancers in South Africa. Watch video

W V Raman, former Indian cricketer and former coach of the India women’s national cricket team, recently shared a video in which he joins a group of local dancers at Port Elizabeth in South Africa. The 57-year-old concludes his dance by shaking hands with the dancers as a gesture of appreciation.

The veteran cricketer is currently in South Africa to be part of the commentator panel for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

While sharing the delightful video, Raman wrote, “They say When in Rome…When in Port Elizabeth amidst the local group of dancers, you shake a leg. And to think that some reckoned that I lacked footwork!!!”

When in Port Elizabeth amidst the local group of dancers, you shake a leg.. And to think that some reckoned that I lacked footwork!!! 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/CRguG9dTzL — W V Raman (@wvraman) February 19, 2023

It has so far gathered over 1,000 likes since being posted on February 19.

Raman also mentioned in another tweet that the video was taken by sports commentator and former English cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent English.

Commenting on Raman’s dance, a Twitter user wrote, “absolutely fantastic…can i say the footwork & dancing reminds me of your batting ‘style’”. Another person said, “You truly are a mover and shaker!! Any doubt on your footwork I’m sure has been laid to rest!”.

WV Raman is not the only cricketer who got the netizens talking because of their dance moves. Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Shikhar Dhawan routinely make dance reels on Instagram that go viral.