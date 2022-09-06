scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Former cricketer Javagal Srinath clicked waiting for train in Karnataka. Netizens praise his simplicity

Javagal Srinath, who retired from cricket in 2003, was photographed at Mysuru railway station.

Former cricketer, Javagal Srinath, train, Karnataka, Mysuru railway station, LinkedIn, cricket, viral, trendingJavagal Srinath was photographed waiting for a train at Mysuru railway station.

If you grew up as a cricket buff in the 90s, you are sure to have many fond memories of Javagal Srinath, who used to lead the Indian team’s pace attack. After his retirement in 2003, the former cricketer is now an ICC match referee. While he has kept a low-profile since his retirement, a photo of him waiting for a train at a railway station in Karnataka is winning hearts online.

Also Read |TTE gives man travelling with toddler well-lit seat, Railways replies to his tweet

A LinkedIn user named Ashu Singh posted the photo of Srinath in which he is seen waiting for a train at the Mysuru railway station. The former cricketer, who is from Karnataka, is wearing a backpack and his shirt is drenched in sweat as he is posing with a fan. “This is Javagal Srinath waiting for his train at the Mysuru Railway Station. Yes, you’re reading it right. That’s how simple this great bowler is. How can you not like this wonderful person who has no airs. One of the bestest of our generation!!!” reads the caption of the photo.

See the post below:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Posted three days ago, it has received more than 41,000 likes so far. Many netizens shared their personal experiences of meeting Srinath and praised his simplicity.

“I stayed 500m from his house in J.P.Nagar and bumped into him so many times in surrounding areas. He roams around like a common man and does all his work himself. Many times I wonder if he is Javagal Srinath himself,” shared a LinkedIn user. “He is the most humble and respectable cricketer of all time. I have myself seen him boarding a KSRTC bus to Mysore from Bangalore airport,” posted another.

“Well, as a cricket fan, I once bumped on him aboard Mysore – Bangalore Shatabdi Express post his retirement. It was quite sometime back. He is indeed given to simple ways with no airs or big bloated ego on his sleeve! Simplicity and unassuming character are traits akin to the persona of those who have some real attainments in life in their chosen vocation! And, Javagal Srinath was our premier genuine fast bower (sic) for a fairly long period of time. His exploits as a professional cricketer of some definitive pedigree are second to none among the top notch during his generation! Kudos and three cheers to him for valuing his simplicity!” another individual shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:44:45 pm
Next Story

Dating rumours of BTS’ V and Blackpink’s Jennie hit a crescendo, ARMY-Blinks prove latest ‘leaked’ photo is edited

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement