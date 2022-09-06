Former cricketer Javagal Srinath clicked waiting for train in Karnataka. Netizens praise his simplicity

If you grew up as a cricket buff in the 90s, you are sure to have many fond memories of Javagal Srinath, who used to lead the Indian team’s pace attack. After his retirement in 2003, the former cricketer is now an ICC match referee. While he has kept a low-profile since his retirement, a photo of him waiting for a train at a railway station in Karnataka is winning hearts online.

A LinkedIn user named Ashu Singh posted the photo of Srinath in which he is seen waiting for a train at the Mysuru railway station. The former cricketer, who is from Karnataka, is wearing a backpack and his shirt is drenched in sweat as he is posing with a fan. “This is Javagal Srinath waiting for his train at the Mysuru Railway Station. Yes, you’re reading it right. That’s how simple this great bowler is. How can you not like this wonderful person who has no airs. One of the bestest of our generation!!!” reads the caption of the photo.

See the post below:

Posted three days ago, it has received more than 41,000 likes so far. Many netizens shared their personal experiences of meeting Srinath and praised his simplicity.

“I stayed 500m from his house in J.P.Nagar and bumped into him so many times in surrounding areas. He roams around like a common man and does all his work himself. Many times I wonder if he is Javagal Srinath himself,” shared a LinkedIn user. “He is the most humble and respectable cricketer of all time. I have myself seen him boarding a KSRTC bus to Mysore from Bangalore airport,” posted another.

“Well, as a cricket fan, I once bumped on him aboard Mysore – Bangalore Shatabdi Express post his retirement. It was quite sometime back. He is indeed given to simple ways with no airs or big bloated ego on his sleeve! Simplicity and unassuming character are traits akin to the persona of those who have some real attainments in life in their chosen vocation! And, Javagal Srinath was our premier genuine fast bower (sic) for a fairly long period of time. His exploits as a professional cricketer of some definitive pedigree are second to none among the top notch during his generation! Kudos and three cheers to him for valuing his simplicity!” another individual shared.