Amazon to Uber: Driver who quit corporate job to follow his passion inspires internet

A video about a former tech employee who left his job at Amazon to pursue his love for driving has struck a chord online. Shared by content creator Chetna Singh, the clip captures a conversation with an Uber driver who says his work allows him to do what he enjoys most: meet new people and explore the city.
“In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring,” Singh wrote on Instagram. According to her profile, she works as a software developer.
The video begins with the text, “He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Introducing the driver, Singh says, “Hi guys, I got an Uber cab today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.” She also says he is among Uber’s highest-rated drivers.
Speaking about his decision, Kumar says driving has always been close to his heart. Beyond being behind the wheel, he enjoys meeting people from different parts of the world and discovering new corners of Hyderabad. Impressed by his outlook, Singh remarks, “I usually don’t see people following their passion in India.”
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When asked about his journey, Kumar reveals that he left his corporate job and joined Uber in 2014. Since then, he says, he has completed nearly 23,600 trips.
The story quickly gained attention online, prompting discussions about career satisfaction and redefining success. An Instagram user wrote, “He’s simply following his heart and pursuing his passion with dedication. Great work, sir! You’re not following the crowd — you’re creating your own path.” Another commented, “Well but some Privileged brats look down on ppl most of the time tho.”
A third user suggested, “Definitely he should start content creation.” Another wrote, “Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!”