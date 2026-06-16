Amazon to Uber: Driver who quit corporate job to follow his passion inspires internet

Speaking about his decision, Kumar says driving has always been close to his heart (Source: @chetnasingh___/Instagram)

A video about a former tech employee who left his job at Amazon to pursue his love for driving has struck a chord online. Shared by content creator Chetna Singh, the clip captures a conversation with an Uber driver who says his work allows him to do what he enjoys most: meet new people and explore the city.

“In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring,” Singh wrote on Instagram. According to her profile, she works as a software developer.

The video begins with the text, “He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Introducing the driver, Singh says, “Hi guys, I got an Uber cab today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.” She also says he is among Uber’s highest-rated drivers.