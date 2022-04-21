scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
How forest officials treated an elephant for parasitic worms. Watch video

The video captured hearts online with many users wishing for the speedy recovery of the animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2022 4:06:40 pm
elephant treated by forest officials, elephant affected by worms, elephant rescue, elephant, Sathyamangalam tiger reserve, indian expressSahu said the elephant was in a bad condition because of parasitic worms and that Tamil Nadu forest officials treated the animal at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu has shared a video showing an elephant struggling to stand on its legs on Twitter. Sahu said the elephant was in a bad condition because of parasitic worms and that Tamil Nadu forest officials treated the animal at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The clip shows the forest officials removing what seemed like a creeper from the young elephant’s body. The elephant tries to stand up but falls and people are heard cheering for the animal. It tries again and manages to stand on its hind legs, but in vain.

Watch the video here:

Sahu, the additional chief secretary with the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, appreciated the forest officials. “TN forest officials & vets successfully treated a young elephant in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve found lying helplessly due to excessive parasitic worms load. She is doing well & a special team will monitor her health till recovery. Well done DFO Hasanur & Team,” Sahu tweeted.

The clip posted Thursday has garnered more than 5,000 views so far. The video captured hearts online with many users wishing for the speedy recovery of the animal. “Kudos the vets and forest officials and to you their leader. Happy for the elephant and our biodiversity. Wish the tusker re overa fast and you will keep us updated,” commented a user.

Videos of elephants often grab attention online. On Wednesday, a clip showing an elephant’s balancing skills left netizens amazed. The tusker was seen picking up a long log of wood with its trunk and balancing it on top of another log of wood fixed vertically on the ground.

