Bihar forest guard rescues venomous snake, his words to villagers win praise online

Often, the sight of a snake is enough to frighten even the bravest. While most people attempt to kill the reptile, a forest official in Bihar decided to use the opportunity to educate villagers about the important role these creatures play in nature after a Banded Krait – a highly venomous snake of the cobra family – was rescued from the village.

“We do not have to be scared. We have to be alert,” Forest Guard Anil Kumar can be heard saying, in a clip, while addressing the residents of Pharingola village in Kishanganj.

Kumar then goes on to say that like humans, snakes too are a part of the ecosystem and that the two need to coexist. “Without their existence, the life on earth is incomplete,” he says, adding that each creature has been created by the almighty for a certain purpose.

Watch the video here:

Together we can, Together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in terai region, successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qPg0T8k7Al — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) October 23, 2021

Concluding his speech by thanking the villagers for alerting the authorities instead of killing the reptile, as is usually done, Kumar added that the rescued snake would be freed. “If something like this ever happens again, I request you all to alert us and not kill the snake. No matter what hour it is, alert us.”

The clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Dipak Kumar Singh with the caption: “Together we can, Together we will! A Banded Krait, highly venomous, found in the Terai region, was successfully rescued by our forest officials from Pharingola village of Kishanganj, Bihar. Salute to Forest Guard, Anil Kumar for impromptu speech to create awareness.”

The clip, now viral, led many on social media to praise the forest guard for doing his bit to spread awareness among the villagers.

He is speaking with clear mind and confidence. It also shows that he accepted by the villagers as one of their own — A K Jha (@alanjhaifs) October 23, 2021

Excellent effort with clear thoughts. — bivash ranjan (@bivashranjan2) October 23, 2021

Definition we will together can work for betterment for wild life & creatures. We have such an honest officer like Anil Kumar & aware peoples. 👌👍 — Er. Rahul Singh (@Baabusahebs) October 23, 2021