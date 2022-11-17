scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Forest officials rescue leopard that fell into open well in Maharashtra. Watch the big cat’s reaction

A leopard that fell into an open well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district recently was rescued by forest department officials.

leopard rescue, leopard falls into open well, leopard video, leopard rescue video, leopard, Nashik, Maharashtra, indian expressWhile some Twitter users talked about human-animal conflict, some others poked fun.

Leopards strolling through human-inhabited areas have often fallen into open wells. Timely intervention by forest officials and locals save their lives and the big cats get released into the wild.

ALSO READ |Trapped! Stunning image of leopard in distress goes viral

A clip shared by the ANI on Twitter shows the big cat sitting inside a cage, where it growls furiously and moves restlessly. “Maharashtra: Leopard fell into an open well in Jakhori village in Nashik and was rescued by forest officials,” read the news agency’s tweet. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 23,000 views on the social network.

While some Twitter users talked about human-animal conflict, some others poked fun. A user commented, “Please humans don’t encroache on their land.” Another user wrote, “C’mon! They saved you, what’s this angry attitude for! Ungrateful dude.”

A similar incident happened in June and a video showing the leopard being lifted from an open well did the rounds on social media. While sharing the clip on Twitter, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda cautioned people to cover open wells to prevent wild animals from falling into them. In another incident, a leopard that fell into a well was caught on camera climbing up a ladder and escaping into the wilderness in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

