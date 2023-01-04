scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Forest officials halt traffic to let tigers cross road in Maharashtra’s Tadoba National Park. Watch video

The clip shared on Twitter shows a large number of people and vehicles halted by officials as an adult tiger crosses the road followed by a cub.

An adult tiger is seen crossing the road followed by a cub as people wait at both ends of the road.

One needs to be cautious while passing through the roads in reserve forests. A callous act can put the life of both wildlife and humans in danger. Amid the rising cases of human-animal conflicts, a video showing Maharashtra forest department’s crowd management as tigers crossed the road in Tadoba National Park has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Twitter user Milind Pariwakam shows a large number of people and vehicles halted by officials to let the wildlife cross the road. An adult tiger is seen crossing the road followed by a cub as people wait at both ends of the road. In another video shared in the comments section, a man is heard urging others to remain silent to let the big cats pass peacefully.

“Everyday, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficial. On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?” tweeted Pariwakam.

In a letter dated November 16, 2019, addressed to the chairman of National Green Tribunal from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, based on the human-animal conflict in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, mitigation structures were prescribed at animal crossing points or identified zones. Animal underpasses (flyovers for vehicular traffic) were also suggested at particular locations.

In July last year, a video of traffic police personnel creating a green corridor for a tiger to cross a highway earned the cop plaudits online. The video from Maharashtra showed commuters being stopped at a signal on both sides of the road. Meanwhile, the big cat emerged from the wilderness and slowly crossed the road.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:47 IST
