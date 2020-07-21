Forest official enters 100-feet-deep dry well to rescue leopard in Karnataka, earns praise online

After forest department received information of a leopard falling to a dry well, one officer risked his life to go down and see if the animal was inside. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department) After forest department received information of a leopard falling to a dry well, one officer risked his life to go down and see if the animal was inside. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department)

A forest officer in Karnataka is getting a lot of praise for volunteering to go inside a 100-feet-deep dry well to look for a leopard that villagers feared had fallen into it. Photos of Antharasanthe Range Forest Officer (RFO) Siddaraju, sitting cross-legged inside a metal cage with his mobile phone and torch, garnered a lot of attention online after IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared them on Twitter saying, “This is what commitment looks like. Proud of such green soldiers.”

The RFO swung into action after receiving complaints from villagers at HD Kote, Mysuru, on Saturday. He decided to go in as the forest officers on the spot couldn’t trace the animal with the help of cameras and sound devices.

A team of officials, including Nagarahole Tiger Reserve director D Mahesh Kumar, along with the RFO, who rushed to assess the situation and rescue the animal, said the wild cat couldn’t be spotted in the well initially.

“We have been part of many such rescue operations before to help wild animals. This case was, however, unique as the officer decided to do it himself so that he could reassure villagers that the leopard wasn’t there as we had failed to catch any sound or visual proof of it inside the well,” D Mahesh Kumar told indianexpress.com over the telephone.

As many praised the RFO for his brave act, there were some criticism as well on the internet where people commented that it was a risky move given that he went without proper safety gear.

Kumar, however, begged to differ. “We had oxygen cylinders as back-up, and we were in communication with the RFO at all times. He was confident that if the animal could survive for a few days in the well, he could also manage for a few minutes and in case there were some problem, we would have pulled him out immediately. But nothing of that sorts happened.”

The leopard was spotted inside the well later using camera traps, as it was hiding in a cave-like structure. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department) The leopard was spotted inside the well later using camera traps, as it was hiding in a cave-like structure. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department)

However, the forest officials kept monitoring the well and, on Day 3, spotted the leopard hidden inside a small cave-like structure in the well. “It only came out after midnight, so it was initially not possible to locate it. We saw it struggling to come out but it didn’t succeed.”

Finally, on Monday, the team decided to rescue the animal by tranquilising it. “We tried to rescue it using baits and by lowering nets, hoping to pull out the animal but that didn’t happen. So, we sent another professional for the rescue mission, who chemically immobilised the animal using a darting gun,” Kumar added.

The leopard was finally rescued and released back into the wild. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department) The leopard was finally rescued and released back into the wild. (Source: Karnataka Forest Department)

“The professional went using in a similar cage with full safety gear and we performed an oxygen test on him before he was lowered into the well. After the animal was tranquilized he pulled the man and the animal out safely around 6 pm yesterday,” he added.

The Karnataka Forest Department took the animal in and kept it under observation overnight after giving it necessary treatment. “The animal was inside the deep well for almost six days and went hungry. He was extremely dehydrated, and was given electrolytes and water. Once it was fully conscious and recovered, we released it back into the wild today at around 10:30 am,” Kumar said

Meanwhile RFO Siddaraju and the team have been earning plaudits online for going beyond their call of duty.

