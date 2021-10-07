‘Saving nature and humanity’: Forest officers reunite injured baby elephant with mother

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant being reunited with its mother has gone viral on social media, leaving many emotional. According to a tweet by Indian forest officer Sudha Ramen, the incident took place in Tamil Nadu when a forest team discovered the injured calf. They rescued the animal and then escorted it safely back to its mother.

In the 45-second clip, which was shared along with hashtags #Hope #Happiness, the baby elephant is seen comfortably walking along with the rescue team.

“This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamil Nadu foresters team. Earlier the calf was found alone and injured. TN forest team rescued, treated and escorts the little one to join with the mother,” wrote Ramen while tweeting the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team. Earlier the calf was found alone & injured. TN forest team rescued, treated and escorts the little one to join with the mother. #Hope #Happiness pic.twitter.com/7vFxRr03IP — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 6, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views with many lauding the forest officers for the good deed. Some also pointed out how the baby elephant looked comfortable around the forest officers.

“The baby elephant’s trust in forest guards motivates us to believe in the superiority of positivity in the universe,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

They face many hardships – difficult terrain, leeches, long walks in dense forests with wildlife and many more.. yet foresters do their duty with compassion — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 6, 2021

🙏 Salute to all foresters team

You are saving our nature as well as humanity with your hard work. — Swapnil (@SwapnilCNB) October 6, 2021

😍👌very cute video going viral 🤩. Madam how the calf is going with them like a family? Very surprised — Thirumal (@thirumalpattabi) October 7, 2021

The Baby Elephant’s Trust on Forest Guards motivates us to believe in the Superiority of Positivity in the Universe…! Lots of Love …! — sunil saxena @ Lakshman charan Raj Das (@saxenasunilk12) October 7, 2021

This is such a beautiful sight …may the little one stay safe with its family — Sheby (@Sheby79806977) October 7, 2021