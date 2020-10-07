scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Gujarat forest guard records encounter with lioness, gets widely shared on social media

The 32-second-long clip shows light from Gir forest guard Mahesh Sondarva’s vehicle illuminating the road and a lioness blocking his path.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 1:37:18 pm
Forest guard lion encounter Gir forest, Asiatic lion, Lion encounter videos, Asiatic lion videos, Gir forest national park, Wildlife sanctuary, Gujarat, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video shows Sondarva, ‘pleading’ in Gujarati to the wild cat. When the lion refused to respond, the forest guard makes a sound, which prompts the lion to calmly get up and leave.

A forest guard recorded a video of his encounter with a lioness while returning home and it’s now being widely shared on social media.

Sondarva is heard ‘pleading’ in Gujarati with the wild cat to move. When the lion refuses to respond, he makes a sound that prompts the animals to calmly get up and leave.

The video was tweeted by deputy conservator of forest in Gir (East) on Twitter after which it was widely shared on the platform.

The Gir Forest National Park in Gujarat is home to Asiatic lions, pythons and vultures.

