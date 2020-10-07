Gujarat forest guard records encounter with lioness, gets widely shared on social media

The video shows Sondarva, ‘pleading’ in Gujarati to the wild cat. When the lion refused to respond, the forest guard makes a sound, which prompts the lion to calmly get up and leave.

A forest guard recorded a video of his encounter with a lioness while returning home and it’s now being widely shared on social media.

The 32-second-long clip shows light from Gir forest guard Mahesh Sondarva’s vehicle illuminating the road and a lioness blocking his path.

Sondarva is heard ‘pleading’ in Gujarati with the wild cat to move. When the lion refuses to respond, he makes a sound that prompts the animals to calmly get up and leave.

The video was tweeted by deputy conservator of forest in Gir (East) on Twitter after which it was widely shared on the platform.

My lion hearted staff pleads (in Gujarati) that I am there full day in your service so now please let me go and the King gracefully agrees. #wildlifeweek2020 @DCFGirEastDhari @ParveenKaswan @CCF_Wildlife @Alok_brahmbhatt @susantananda3 @aditiraval 📹: Guard Mahesh Sondarva pic.twitter.com/4xVqyduUuQ — Dr. Anshuman (@forestwala) October 5, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Always Animals are better than Humans — Likhitha Anil (@LikhithaAnil1) October 6, 2020

बहुत सुन्दर — PANKAJ MISHRA (@Mishra604Pankaj) October 7, 2020

Great Man Animal relationship. Hats off. — Supradip Sen (@Nupur_59) October 6, 2020

That’s awesome — Save Asiatic Lion (@savelion_office) October 6, 2020

My 20 yrs experience with lion, they read your heart. — Save Asiatic Lion (@savelion_office) October 6, 2020

This is like, “from heart to heart”, or ‘a tete to tete”….superb…. — A Proud Indian. (@Manju44251695) October 7, 2020

The Gir Forest National Park in Gujarat is home to Asiatic lions, pythons and vultures.

