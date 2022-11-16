scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Forest, fire department officials successfully rescue elephant stuck in a well. Watch

The pachyderm fell into a well Monday night and was finally rescued by Tuesday in Gundla Palle village, ANI report said.

elephant that fell into ditch, elephant rescue, elephant rescued from well, elephant video, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor, indian expressVideo showing the elephant being rescued using an excavator has been doing rounds on social media.

Elephants tend to fall into ditches and wells as they roam around freely and rescue operations often turn out to be strenuous, triggering panic among locals and animal lovers. Forest and fire department officials in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor have earned plaudits online for saving the life of an elephant.

The pachyderm fell into a well Monday night and was finally rescued by Tuesday in Gundla Palle village, ANI report said. Video showing the elephant being rescued using an excavator has been doing rounds on social media.

ALSO READ |Watch: How this elephant wriggled out of a building

The video shared by ANI shows the elephant struggling to stay afloat in the well. Using an excavator, rescue team members are seen carving out a pathway for the animal to climb by breaking the walls of the well. After a long struggle, the elephant is seen climbing up and victoriously emerging out. The terrified animal is seen running through the fields and escaping. Meanwhile, locals are seen following it in a hurry and capturing the visuals.

Watch the video here:

“An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade,” ANI tweet said.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 52,900 views on Twitter. Internet users praised the rescue team members for their efforts and also praised the elephant for its will power. A user commented, “Stories that make your day!! Kudos to the rescue team!!” Another user wrote, “Good work … Elephant also tried best.After rescue well should be covered.” A third user wrote, “Well done Forest Officials & the Earthmover operator especially. Fantastic job.”

Time and again, such videos of elephants being rescued from ditches and wells grab attention online, triggering discussion on human-animal conflict. In a similar incident, an elephant which fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district was rescued using an excavator. Without causing any harm, the elephant was seen escaping into the fields.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:49:22 am
Next Story

Jharkhand Foundation day: Government announces schemes and projects worth Rs 7,310 crore; governor, President give event a miss

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement