Foreigners takes desi folks by surprise as they speak fluent Punjabi, Sharry Mann’s video goes viral

Punjabi singer Sharry Mann left Indians delighted as he shared a compilation video where foreigners can be seen speaking fluent Punjabi. The video has gained over 1 million views as desi folk marvelled at how well the people featured spoke the language. In the first half of the video, a man was seen filming a young Malaysian woman at a mobile store. When the woman asked in English if he was taking a picture, the man replied in Punjabi saying, “I am capturing a video”.

The woman promptly replied in Punjabi, saying, “Aise na karo Sardarji,” taking the man by surprise. The man then asks her name, to which she replied: “Lim”. As the man wondered if she hailed from Moga area of Punjab, she joked in Punjabi: “My brother-in-law is from Moga”.

“You speak very good Punjabi. How long have you been speaking the language?” the man asked. The woman revealed that she has been speaking the language for five years now and was taught by her friend.

Thrilled by her responses the man thanked her for making his day and asked if he should give her number to Punjabi guys? “Don’t give my number to anyone. Punjabi boys will trouble me,” she replied while using a Punjabi swear word.

The second half of the video showed a senior American man interacting with a Punjabi store owner. In the video, the older man explained that he spent many years in Pakistan and speaks Lahori Punjabi fluently.

Moved by his sweet demeanour, the shopkeeper is heard saying, “It’s been 15 years for me in the US but it’s a first time some American guy spoke Punjabi so brilliantly”. As the two shake hands, the man, who was a teacher in Pakistan for 16 years, said: “In Pakistan my name is Jaanzada,” leaving the shopkeeper chuckling.

As the shopkeeper expressed his happiness to come across the man, he even offered him a can of soda as he was walking out. Even though the man turned down the offer, he noted that every time he visits a Punjabi store, owners have showed generosity saying “he doesn’t have to pay”.

Although Mann’s video got everyone talking online, it must be noted that these are old videos that have resurfaced once again. The Malaysian woman featured was identified as Kystal Lim, who first went viral in 2017. She is a polyglot and can speak more than four languages. The senior man’s video was shared first on the internet in 2018.