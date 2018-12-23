Toggle Menu
Foreigner sings Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho song’, Tweeple invite him to Indian Idol

Quite impressed with the man's performance, many on social media praised his singing skills and some even compared him to the original singer Nigam. The video has gone viral with over 75 thousand views at the time of writing.

Man sings SRK’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and people are loving it. (Source: Twitter)

When it comes to Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following, it is not just limited to India. Offering further proof of SRK’s global appeal, a video clip of a foreigner singing a hit track from one of his movies is going viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter by user Ali Gul Khan, the 58-second clip features three men singing Kal Ho Naa Ho, a hit Bollywood number.

“I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians,” tweeted Khan. The viral clip, which has over 75 thousand views, features three men out of which one is heard singing the popular track Kal Ho Naa Ho sung by singer Sonu Nigam.

Quite impressed with the man’s performance, many on social media praised his singing skills and some even compared him to the original singer Nigam. Here are some of the many reactions trending on social media.

