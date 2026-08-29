‘Indian food created a problem’: Foreigner finds other cuisines less exciting

Indian food has won over a foreign national so completely that he now finds it hard to feel the same excitement about cuisines from other parts of the world.
Ed Nathanson, who calls himself the “World’s Greatest Snack Detective”, recently shared a video on Instagram talking about his fascination with Indian food. He said that discovering the cuisine around five years ago changed his palate so much that food from other countries no longer feels quite as exciting.
According to Nathanson, Indian food has become something of a “problem” for him. The flavours are so bold and varied, he joked, that other cuisines do not seem as special as they did before.
He recalled his first real experience with Indian food, describing it as an almost spiritual moment. “The gates of heaven had opened,” Nathanson said, adding that it felt as if God had welcomed him.
He went on to list some of the Indian dishes that have become his favourites, starting with pani puri. Nathanson called the popular street-food snack “little flavour bombs” that burst in the mouth.
Gobi Manchurian also earned high praise. “Cauliflower simply shouldn’t taste that good,” he joked, clearly impressed by how much flavour could be packed into the dish.
Nathanson also marvelled at the sheer range of flavours in Indian cooking, contrasting it with what he sees as the comparatively simpler food available in some other countries.
His appreciation for Indian cuisine has even changed what he orders. Describing himself as a “hardcore carnivore”, Nathanson said he never expected Indian food to make him reach for vegetarian options, but that is exactly what happened.
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The video quickly struck a chord online, with several Indians welcoming his enthusiasm for the cuisine and suggesting that he experience it in India itself.
“If the US paani puri version did this to you, then wait till you try it actually when you are in India. This man is going to be the permanent resident of India,” one user wrote.
Another pointed out just how vast Indian cuisine really is, commenting, “Indians themselves don’t get to scratch the surface of what Indian cuisine offers across its own landmass.”
“This comes in as a respite & a good cold breeze!! Thanks,” a third person wrote, referring to the negativity Indians often encounter online and elsewhere.
Someone else brought up one of India’s favourite food debates: “Also you got to love the Biryani wars…. Lucknow… Hyderabad.. Delhi.. Kolkata… Everyone is competing and we are winning.”