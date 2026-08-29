‘Indian food created a problem’: Foreigner finds other cuisines less exciting

Nathanson also marvelled at the sheer range of flavours in Indian cooking, contrasting it with what he sees as the comparatively simpler food available in some other countries.

Indian food has won over a foreign national so completely that he now finds it hard to feel the same excitement about cuisines from other parts of the world.

Ed Nathanson, who calls himself the “World’s Greatest Snack Detective”, recently shared a video on Instagram talking about his fascination with Indian food. He said that discovering the cuisine around five years ago changed his palate so much that food from other countries no longer feels quite as exciting.

According to Nathanson, Indian food has become something of a “problem” for him. The flavours are so bold and varied, he joked, that other cuisines do not seem as special as they did before.