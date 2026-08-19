Foreigner reveals what surprised her most about India: ‘People invited me into their homes’

India attracts millions of foreign travellers every year, many of whom document their experiences on social media. While stories about tourists being scammed often grab attention, one foreign traveller is highlighting a very different side of her experience—the warmth and generosity she encountered during her travels.

Jane, who documents her journeys on Instagram through Jane Ki Khoj, recently shared a video about the hospitality she experienced across India. She acknowledged that foreigners can sometimes be overcharged, but said that was far from being the only side of the story.

“A lot of people think that in India, you get scammed all the time, you get overcharged,” Jane said, before explaining that some of her experiences had been quite the opposite.

Jane recently found out that her local tea seller had actually been charging her less because she was a guest in India. “And the amount of times I’ve been to restaurants, and they’ll give you extra dessert, and they’re like, you know, ‘Welcome to India,’” she said.

For Jane, however, the kindness went much further than a discounted cup of tea or a complimentary dessert. She said people she barely knew had invited her into their homes for meals, welcomed her to family weddings, and even offered her a place to stay. On her first trip to India, Jane said she ended up spending much of her time with Indian families after being invited into their homes. Those encounters also led to new connections, with people often helping her find somewhere to stay when she travelled to another city.

Jane recalled one such conversation: “Oh, you’re going to Udaipur, but my cousin’s friend lives in Udaipur. You should stay with her.”

These experiences, Jane said, became an important part of how she viewed travelling in India. She said she struggled to think of many other countries where people were “as hospitable and as welcoming” as Indians.

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Jane was quick to add that India is not without its problems for tourists. She said visitors can sometimes be overcharged, especially when taking auto-rickshaws. But in her own experience, she felt that being charged less had happened more frequently.

“I think it’s far more often that you’ll get undercharged,” Jane said, while also describing the “incredible warmth and hospitality” she had experienced from Indians.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane ki Khoj (@janekikhoj)

Jane captioned the video, “Undercharging vs overcharging in India”, and the post soon attracted a wave of reactions from social media users who shared similar experiences.

“thank you for talking about this… for every “scammer” there are 20 who willl charge you less or not charge you.still the most hospitable place in the world,” an Instagram user wrote.

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“Hi, I am from US but in India right now and thank you for telling people the truth. Most of them. They just want to say bad things. I agree. There are bad things, but they are good things to everybody is not bad That’s the case in every country,” another commented.

A third user pointed to the situations where tourists are more likely to be overcharged, writing, “The only time you may get overcharged is private taxis, auto riksha and coolie. No chance of overcharging for public transport, uber car and meter based Auto rikshaw.”