‘Most trashed beach ever’: Foreign tourist slams Indians over littering in public spaces

A foreign tourist recently slammed people for casually littering in public places in India. In a reel video, the man, who goes by the account Joey Travels on Instagram, recorded the heavily trashed Mahabalipuram beach in Tamil Nadu.

The viral video shows the tourist walking along what he calls the “most trashed beach” he has ever visited. With plastic waste and debris scattered all around him, he criticises the lack of cleanliness and describes the situation as “shameful”.

Further, he argues that a common attitude is to view cleanliness as the sole responsibility of the government, rather than a collective civic duty. He highlights that the deeper issue is a matter of mindset, as people are simply not raised to see littering as unacceptable behaviour.