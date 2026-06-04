Foreign tourist creates ‘chaos’ in Dharamshala market; viral video sparks debate: ‘If an Indian did this abroad…’

In recent months, social media has been flooded with videos showing Indians behaving inappropriately abroad—from dancing on airport runways to filming reels on railway tracks—often triggering debates about tourist conduct. This time, however, a viral clip from Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala has shifted the spotlight onto a foreign visitor.

The video, which has been widely shared online, shows an elderly foreign tourist purportedly causing a disturbance at a fruit and vegetable stall in a busy market. As a vendor weighs produce, the man can be seen repeatedly tossing tomatoes into the air and catching them. He then picks up another vegetable and continues the same act, eventually dropping it onto the road after failing to catch it.

The man is also seen gesturing toward someone off-camera and can be heard using foul language at one point during the incident.

The clip was shared on X with the caption: “A foreign tourist created chaos in Dharamshala’s busy market, threw vegetables from vendors’ stalls, damaged property, and even misbehaved with a female police officer before being arrested.”

At the time of publication, indianexpress.com could not independently verify whether the individual was arrested.

The post further remarked, “If an Indian tourist had done this abroad, it would be global headlines, lectures on culture, and endless social media outrage.”

Watch the video:

A foreign tourist created chaos in Dharamshala’s busy market, threw vegetables from vendors’ stalls, damaged property, and even misbehaved with a female police officer before being arrested. If an Indian tourist had done this abroad, it would be global headlines, lectures on… pic.twitter.com/jUl04XKvXy — India First Post (@ifpost47) June 4, 2026

The footage has sparked a heated discussion online, with users expressing differing views on the incident.

Story continues below this ad

One user wrote, “These kinds of things happen very rarely and No foreigners will support him. Indians habitually do these things like dancing And aggressive behavior or stealing, SCAMMING people and are always supported by arrogant Indians and also take pride in it.”

Another commented, “Looks like he’s on some drugs and absolutely zero tolerance to this kind of behavior should be allowed!”

A third user said, “If it were an Indian in european market doing such shit ..this video would’ve crossed a million views by now.”

Meanwhile, another person pointed to what they saw as a double standard, writing, “When an Indian misbehaves overseas: ‘This represents your country’s culture.’ When a foreigner misbehaves in India: ‘It’s just one individual.’ Either individuals represent nobody, or everyone gets judged equally. Pick one.”