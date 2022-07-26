Food vlogger shares video of Dal Makhni ice cream roll, netizens are not impressed

The humble dish of Dal Makhni is traditionally served hot. However, in the ever-innovating world of food experimentation, a vendor is serving Dal Makhni, a main course dish, as a dessert by turning it into a frozen roll.

In a video, that was shared on Instagram by popular food vlogging account The Great Indian Foodie (thegreatindianfoodie) one can see a chef pour Dal Makhni on a cold pan of ice cream roll machine. The chef then pours some cream over the Dal Makhni and mixes it thoroughly.

Once the Dal Makhni paste is smooth, the chef spreads the mix over the pan. As the mix starts to freeze, the chef then scraps them into three rolls and serves them with the side of naan and onion.

The video of this odd food preparation has gathered over 5,600 likes on Instagram. Despite getting thousands of likes, the post has irked many foodies. Expressing their disdain for the Dal Makhni ice cream roll an Instagram user commented on the video, “Ruining Dal as well as Ice Cream for us ”. Another person wrote, “Stop it, get some help!”.

The Dal Makhni ice cream roll is not the only food experimentation that has inspired such negative reactions. Dishes like ‘Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream Roll’, in which chillies are mixed with Nutella and milk cream, elicited similar negative reactions. However, some food experiments like ‘Puttu ice cream’ have managed to impress netizens.