Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

‘Enjoy every moment’: Food delivery executive breaks into garba dance while on duty

The Zomato delivery partner is seen walking on the premises of what appears to be a private property when he hears music playing in the background and can't stop himself from dancing.

Zomato delivery man performs garba, garba performance, garba, zomato delivery, indian expressNetizens cannot stop gushing over his vigour to celebrate as he cannot abstain from professional duties.

Garba fever continues even after Navratri celebrations are over. From youngsters at Mumbai’s Marine Drive, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle to badminton player P V Sindhu, garba performances have been flooding social media platforms since the beginning of the festivities. Now, a food delivery worker’s impromptu performance during his working hours is winning hearts online.

The Zomato delivery partner is seen walking on the premises of what appears to be a private property when he hears music playing in the background and can’t stop himself from breaking into a dance. Now netizens cannot stop falling in love with his innate instinct to simply enjoy the moment even as he carries on with work.

The text insert in the video says, “Zomato delivery boy enjoying garba in Arkade Earth Working on garba nights…Fikar not..enjoy every moment of life…” The short clip has garnered more than 1.9 million views on the social media platform.

“Forgetting about your own happiness and working for someone just to earn enough, Hats Off!,” commented a user. “Pov -Enjoy every moment,” said another.

Recently, a group of women was also seen performing an impromptu garba dance inside a Mumbai local train. The women were spotted dancing and clapping inside the train free-spiritedly, winning hearts online. While many users were delighted with their performance, some went to the extent of raising concerns over the “nuisance” they may have created.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 06:42:54 pm
