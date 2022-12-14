‘Our gold tick is laddoo’: Food delivery company’s tweet after getting gold tick has Munnai Bhai MBBS twist

After Elon Musk-owned Twitter rolled out Twitter Blue subscription service, several companies have gained the ‘gold’ coloured checkmarks. The gold-coloured tick is part of the new service called Twitter Blue for Business, being tested by the social media platform.

Several companies, including Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Snapdeal, Myntra, Xiaomi India, Samsung India, Motorola India, Xbox, Marvel Entertainment and Sony, among others, have got the gold tick. The online food delivery company Swiggy shared a quirky tweet about its gold tick and it has a Munna Bhai MBBS twist. Taking to Twitter, Swiggy shared the screenshot of its username and bio which says, “carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life”. Swiggy also captioned the post, “our gold tick is laddoo.”

our gold tick is laddoo pic.twitter.com/8o4fFO1pFf — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 13, 2022

A hilarious scene in the 2003 Bollywood movie featured Munnai Bhai starred by Sanjay Dutt playing carroms with an elderly man. The man jokingly says, “carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life” meaning- play carroms, have juice and enjoy your life. The food delivery company’s tweet gained traction online and few users shared memes in the comments section.

It should be noted that Twitter Blue has been re-launched after a month since it went for a toss with several fake accounts surfacing. During its first roll-out, anyone was given the ‘blue tick’ and many brands were impersonated on the platform posting misinformation. An account of Nintendoofus popped up with a picture of Mario showing his middle finger to users. Fake accounts of politicians, including George W Bush tweeting about killing Iraqis, Tony Blair, Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani were among others.