‘He truly is my saviour’: Food delivery boy rushes man to hospital as others look away

Online food delivery has become a big part of our daily lives, especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic when going out is not always an option. Going above and beyond his job description, a Swiggy delivery executive helped take a retired colonel of the Indian Army, when others looked away, to the hospital.

After spending several weeks at the hospital, Colonel (Retd.) Man Mohan Malik has shared his story to express gratitude to the “unsung heroes”.

As Malik fell seriously ill on Christmas Day last year, his son drove him to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. However, owing to the festive rush, their car got stuck in traffic. “My son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital. But passers-by did not stop,” the retired army officer recalled in an Instagram post shared by the food delivery app.

While many commuters chose to turn a blind eye to the man in distress, Mrunal Kirdat jumped into action without any hesitation. Navigating through the busy Mumbai roads, Kirdat drove the ailing man on his motorcycle to the hospital and ensured he got medical attention on time.

“Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give way,” Malik recalled. “Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest,” he added.

Assuring that he is all well now, he added: “All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a ‘Saviour’.” “If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones.”