Toggle Menu
Food app shows order going from north to south India, company’s reply steals showhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/food-delivery-app-shows-food-coming-from-north-to-south-india-companys-reply-steals-the-show-online-5591397/

Food app shows order going from north to south India, company’s reply steals show

While some even said that the delivery executive was the "Indian Flash", others speculated that there may be a tie-up with ISRO. Others said that the order might have been north Indian food, hence it was coming from the north.

The photo went viral on Twitter leaving everyone in splits.

The customer of a food delivery app was recently stunned when the service showed his delivery was coming from north to south India in just 12 minutes! It may have been a glitch in the app, but the response of the company stole the show with its reply to the user.

Twitter user, Bhargav Rajan was quite amused and shared a screenshot of the app while tweeting, “Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?”

The map he tweeted showed that while the delivery was to be received near Bengaluru, the icon representing the delivery executive was hovering around Rajasthan.

The tweet left many in splits. But the response from Swiggy was widely appreicated.

“This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈”, the official customer service account of the app wrote online.

Thanking the customer for highlighting the issue on the app, they wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉”.

Another Twitter user while commenting on the original Twitter post jokingly said how the food app chain was going to great lengths to deliver a small order. “Wow 😲😲 for ₹138 they’re coming from Bangalore, this is called determination for work!!! Keep going #SwiggySurprise,” the user wrote.

Advertising

Replying to the comment, the customer care executives wrote, “We’ll fly to the moon and back for our customers” with the hashtag #Anythingforourcustomers.

While some even said that the delivery executive Prabhakaran was the “Indian Flash”, others speculated that there may be a tie-up with ISRO. Others quipped that the order might have been north Indian food, hence it was coming from the north!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman dresses up as 'gorilla cop' to catch pervert in Australia
2 Western Railways' Gully Boy-inspired 'Tera Time Aayega' is a hit
3 Telangana Police earns praise for using folk songs to bust fake news