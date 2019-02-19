Food app shows order going from north to south India, company’s reply steals show

The customer of a food delivery app was recently stunned when the service showed his delivery was coming from north to south India in just 12 minutes! It may have been a glitch in the app, but the response of the company stole the show with its reply to the user.

Twitter user, Bhargav Rajan was quite amused and shared a screenshot of the app while tweeting, “Wow @swiggy_in what are you driving?”

The map he tweeted showed that while the delivery was to be received near Bengaluru, the icon representing the delivery executive was hovering around Rajasthan.

The tweet left many in splits. But the response from Swiggy was widely appreicated.

“This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈”, the official customer service account of the app wrote online.

Thanking the customer for highlighting the issue on the app, they wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉”.

This seems to be the work of God of mischief Loki 😈 In all seriousness, we have highlighted this issue and taken it very seriously and are actively working on to avoid such mishaps in the future. Thank you for bringing this to light for us Hyperion 😉 Bon appetite! — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 17, 2019

Another Twitter user while commenting on the original Twitter post jokingly said how the food app chain was going to great lengths to deliver a small order. “Wow 😲😲 for ₹138 they’re coming from Bangalore, this is called determination for work!!! Keep going #SwiggySurprise,” the user wrote.

Replying to the comment, the customer care executives wrote, “We’ll fly to the moon and back for our customers” with the hashtag #Anythingforourcustomers.

We’ll fly to the moon and back for our customers! 😍#Anythingforourcustomers ^Zyn pic.twitter.com/vFaTM1RDiH — SwiggyCares (@SwiggyCares) February 18, 2019

While some even said that the delivery executive Prabhakaran was the “Indian Flash”, others speculated that there may be a tie-up with ISRO. Others quipped that the order might have been north Indian food, hence it was coming from the north!

12 mins to travel from Rajasthan to Bangalore 😱 Is that Iron Man? — Joel James (@Joel_James) February 19, 2019

Teleporting food order I believe — freakysailor (@navneeljoshi) February 19, 2019

They are sitting on top of BRAHMOS missile to deliver the order 🤣 — Varman (@chromylchloride) February 18, 2019

Prabakaran is the Indian Flash, is it? — Secular Fringe (@melwynm) February 18, 2019

@elonmusk the Swiggy challenge for you… can your hyper loop beat this? — meshach m (@meshach203) February 18, 2019

Looks like they hv tied up with ISRO too… — Urban उत्सव ♏🦂 (@Buntea) February 18, 2019

Yeh toh Vande Bharat train se bhi tez nikla — Ajeete Raho Beta!! (@ajeete_raho) February 18, 2019

Hyper Drive?? Or Invented something like Harry Potter kind of Thing?? — Jai (@JAIP00NIA) February 18, 2019

Change the Swiggy executive’s name to PrabhaCarRun already — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) February 18, 2019

Yeh to ussain bolt se bhi tez nikla lol😀😀😀😀 — HIREN (@hirenrpatel2005) February 18, 2019

@PiyushGoyal 2x faster train I guess — Ubaidu Rahman ‏‎‎عبید الرحمان (@Ubaidu_Rahman15) February 18, 2019

Not Driving….flying to be exact…..Rafale 💪….heard they were coming to Banglore for Aero India Show….they might hv picked up ur order in b/w 😂😂😂 — Umang Wadhwa (@coolhunk5l) February 18, 2019

Yeh kha se order kr diya…. asli wali rajasthani thali mangwa rhe oo kya bhai? — The True Alpha (@loveydhillon13) February 18, 2019