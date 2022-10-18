‘Exactly the kind of heroes we need’: Food delivery agent wins hearts online for clearing traffic congestion

From manoeuvring two-wheelers amid the hustle and bustle of busy city roads to braving extreme weather conditions, the professional lives of food-delivery agents come with several challenges. Given the situation, an on-duty food-delivery agent’s prompt action in removing a traffic bottleneck and letting vehicles move has won hearts online.

The clip shared by LinkedIn user Srijit Nayar shows the man clad in a Swiggy uniform acting like a traffic cop. The man directs some vehicles to move and asks others to halt. Within minutes, he ensures an easy flow of traffic.

ALSO READ | This video of a Swiggy delivery man helping a Zomato executive is winning hearts online

Nayar lauded the man’s efforts and said there was a reason why Swiggy calls them “Delivery Hero”.

“I was stuck in traffic for more than 30mins, and suddenly I saw the traffic moving. I felt a little relief. Still, when I went further, I saw why the traffic started moving. Then I recalled a specific statement by Swiggy, ‘Delivery Hero,’ and now I understand why #swiggy call them a Hero; apart from their daily work routine, they are the one who helps us to live a hassle-free life. Salute to the Heroes! #swiggyindia #swiggy #deliveryhero,” read Nayar’s LinkedIn post.

The food-delivery agent’s gesture captured hearts online and many users came forth saying the man deserves all the praise and not Swiggy. A user commented, “Not sure if swiggy has anything to do with this. It might be a case of individual ‘heroism’. This person may do the same thing even if he was working somewhere else. So, this person deserves all the credit.” Another user wrote, “He also stuck in the jam . If he came late he can get punishment so he chooses to clear the jam.”

The food-delivery company also responded in the comments section saying, “Not all heroes wear capes, some wear Swiggy jackets!”