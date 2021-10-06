scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
‘What naansense is this’: Food channel’s fancy twist to humble roti gets a thumbs down

Promoting the recipe as "the perfect alternative to bread", people were amused how it was nothing but something in between a roti and naan or a close cousin of kulcha.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 6, 2021 3:17:59 pm
balloon bread, roti balloon bread, kulcha balloon bread, indian food fancy names, west indian food unusual names, odd news, indian expressThe food channel tried to give an twist to humble roti calling it balloon bread.

It’s not unusual for some of the most common desi food items to be rediscovered in the west with some fancy name. Latest to join the list is our daily staple roti or phulka dubbed as ‘balloon bread’.

A video of a recipe showing steps to master a balloon bread has Indians around the globe bewildered. According to the recipe of the balloon bread by popular food channel Cookist, makers are asked to add yeast and milk to make the dough, and then cut it into a few balls before rolling it out.

Promoting the recipe as “the perfect alternative to bread”, people were amused as to how it was nothing but something in between a roti and naan or a close cousin of kulcha.

The video and screenshot of the post quickly went viral across social media with people wondering how an flatbread can be called an alternative to bread.

“Why to add yeast and everything else when you can make it with wheat flour? This is Tawa Chapati in India and it’s our staple diet,” wrote one on Instagram, another added: “Still colonizing others food!”

On Twitter too a screenshot of the video went viral, sparking many jokes and sarcastic comments.

