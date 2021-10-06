‘What naansense is this’: Food channel’s fancy twist to humble roti gets a thumbs down

It’s not unusual for some of the most common desi food items to be rediscovered in the west with some fancy name. Latest to join the list is our daily staple roti or phulka dubbed as ‘balloon bread’.

A video of a recipe showing steps to master a balloon bread has Indians around the globe bewildered. According to the recipe of the balloon bread by popular food channel Cookist, makers are asked to add yeast and milk to make the dough, and then cut it into a few balls before rolling it out.

Promoting the recipe as “the perfect alternative to bread”, people were amused as to how it was nothing but something in between a roti and naan or a close cousin of kulcha.

The video and screenshot of the post quickly went viral across social media with people wondering how an flatbread can be called an alternative to bread.

“Why to add yeast and everything else when you can make it with wheat flour? This is Tawa Chapati in India and it’s our staple diet,” wrote one on Instagram, another added: “Still colonizing others food!”

On Twitter too a screenshot of the video went viral, sparking many jokes and sarcastic comments.

Lmao if you thought ‘sweet dumplings’ for gulab jamun were bad we present you ‘balloon bread’ for naan. https://t.co/6TPULYSGvb — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) October 5, 2021

they whitewashing our food now 😐 balloon bread lmaooo 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kYTcE8fzBg — Zesty is bumping WLR (@PlayboiiFarti) October 5, 2021

When stealing gets embedded in their DNA after centuries of looting 🤣 https://t.co/ih7k4dEMkH — Shaily Singh (@ShailySinghP) October 5, 2021

Westerners, for the love for God…. please stop appropriating our culture. https://t.co/FHJBh4wSIY — sh_nuu2 (@Nuu2Sh) October 5, 2021

ancestors rolling in the grave rn https://t.co/9vSS6MkqnZ — crazy gemini cat bitch (@fathermaysil) October 5, 2021

Idk whats worse “balloon bread” or the fact that the first pic is roti and the result pic is naan. https://t.co/9g3f8iLk5j — Roop Maan (@agirlnamedroop) October 4, 2021

How is it roti in the tava and naan in the final pic? Atleast get that right if you’re gonna rename and make up shit🤧😭 https://t.co/11p7I4k3HP — Preethi🥀 (@folkmoresraj) October 5, 2021

People so bored they started renaming food??? https://t.co/egfsTsBkQY — Spooky Shree 🎃 (@shree_tree) October 4, 2021

Kulcha is so culinarialistically middle class pic.twitter.com/yzH0OiUN0p — 🇮🇳 सौरभ 🇮🇳 (@enj_life) October 5, 2021

I don’t condone violence. That said: pic.twitter.com/vDHp7azWjw — Urmimala Sarkar, MD, MPH (@UrmimalaSarkar) October 5, 2021